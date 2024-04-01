Development of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye takes on added importance following Kirby Smart’s DL concerns

ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants to keep expectations in check for freshman defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

He will not be a savior for Georgia’s defensive line. Despite arriving with 5-star hype, he won’t start for Georgia.

“No defensive lineman comes in here and just dominates their freshman year. We haven’t had any,” Smart said. “I think he can provide depth, I think he can get a lot better.”

It took time for Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Jalen Carter to become the first-round draft pick, championship-winning defensive linemen. It’s not an overnight process as Smart points out.

Even if Smart acknowledges that Georgia’s defensive line would greatly benefit from a fast start from the Texas freshman.

Read more at DawgNation.com