Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
42°
H 44
L 31

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
42°
Drizzle
H 44° L 31°
  • heavy-rain-night
    42°
    Current Conditions
    Drizzle. H 44° L 31°
  • heavy-rain-day
    44°
    Today
    Drizzle. H 44° L 31°
  • clear-day
    49°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 49° L 30°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Determining Georgia’s defensive MVP for the 2018 season
Close

Determining Georgia’s defensive MVP for the 2018 season

Determining Georgia’s defensive MVP for the 2018 season

Determining Georgia’s defensive MVP for the 2018 season

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Georgia football-Defensive MVP-D'Andre Walker

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Determining Georgia’s 2018 Defensive MVP

This week, we’re going to use Good Day, UGA to hand out some awards for the 2018 season. Today, we’re going to hand out the team’s defensive MVP, as well as the second and third place finishers for the award.

3rd place: JR Reed, Georgia safety

The Georgia defense surrendered the second fewest number of plays to go for 20-yards or more all season, as opponents had just 30 plays of 20-yards or more. For comparison sake, the Bulldogs had 80 plays of 20-yards or more on the season.

Reed was a big reason why teams weren’t able to hit big plays on the Georgia defense, as the junior safety always seemed to be in the right position. He finished third on the team in tackles with 58. He also finished with 2 interceptions on the season, including one in the SEC championship game against Alabama.

Should he decide to return for his senior season, Reed could be Georgia’s most talented defender entering the 2019 season, which is really saying something for a defense full of former 5-star prospects. Reed himself was a 3-star prospect out of high school, and arrived at Georgia only after transferring from Tulsa.

2nd place: Deandre Baker, Georgia cornerback

Yes, you read that correctly. The best defensive back in the country isn’t even the most valuable player on his own defense. Baker was phenomenal in his senior season, as he finished with 2 interceptions and constantly locked down the opposing team’s best player. Baker did not surrender a touchdown while in coverage all season.

For his efforts, Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back. He is the first defensive back in Georgia’s history to win the award.  Baker was so good this season, that teams just stopped throwing at him, and began to frequently target the cornerback on the other side of the formation, whether that be freshman Tyson Campbell or redshirt freshman Eric Stokes.

Related: Deandre Baker wins Jim Thorpe award

It’s hard for a cornerback to have a better season than Baker had this year. If the award were for Georgia’s best defender, he would’ve won it. However, there was one defender who in our eyes who was more valuable to the Georgia defense in 2018.

Winner: D’Andre Walker, Georgia outside linebacker

Walker doesn’t get the recognition that Baker does. The senior cornerback made both the media and coaches All-SEC First Team, Walker didn’t even make the coaches’ All-SEC team and was voted Second Team All-SEC by the media.

Walker was far and away the team’s best pass rusher, as he led the team with 7.5 sacks. Freshman Channing Tindall had the second highest number of sacks for Georgia and he finished with 2.0. Georgia didn’t create a lot of negative plays in 2018 — its 58 tackles for loss were the second fewest in the SEC  — but when it did, Walker was usually a reason why.

The gap between Walker and Georgia’s next best edge rusher was greater than the difference between any Georgia starter and their backup. This was demonstrated in the SEC championship game when Walker had to leave the game for injury at the beginning of the fourth quarter. With Walker out of the game, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to buy time and make plays down field, which was the difference in the game. A great pass rusher is more important than a great corner, and for that reason we’re naming Walker Georgia’s Most Valuable Defensive Player for the 2018 season.

Clay Webb to decide on Monday

On Monday, 5-star center Clay Webb is set to announce his decision at 11 A.M. ET. Webb is the top-rated center prospect for the 2019 cycle and the No. 22 overall player. He is also the top rated player in the state of Alabama, as he hails from Oxford, Ala.

Georgia is still in a very good position to land Webb, as many believe it is between the Bulldogs and the home-state Crimson Tide for his services. Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman has proven that he’s one of the best recruiter and developers of offensive linemen in the country, and that has to be appealing to Webb. He’s also shown that freshman can play early, as Cade Mays and Trey Hill both saw significant time this year.

If history is to tell us anything, this would be a significant win for Kirby Smart and Georgia. Since Saban’s first full recruiting cycle in 2008, the state of Alabama has produced 20 5-star prospects, using the 247Sports Composite rankings. Two prospects picked Auburn and two went to Florida State. The other 16 prospects signed with Alabama.

Only twice in that same time span has the state’s top player not gone to Alabama — Justyn Ross went to Clemson in 2018 and Jameis Winston picked Florida State in 2012. That is the kind of history Georgia would be overcoming were it to land Webb on Monday. DawgNation will have full coverage of Webb’s announcement, starting at 11 A.M. ET on its Facebook, Youtube and Twitter channels.

Best stories from around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

Good Dawg of the Day

The post Determining Georgia’s defensive MVP for the 2018 season appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates Kirk Douglas' 102nd birthday with moving tribute
    Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates Kirk Douglas' 102nd birthday with moving tribute
    Iconic actor Kirk Douglas celebrated his 102nd birthday Sunday, and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones paid homage with a moving tribute, ETonline reported. >> Read more trending news  Jones, who is married to Douglas’ son, Michael Douglas, posted a black-and-white video on Instagram that showed the 49-year-old actress’ daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, playing the piano as a young child (she is now 15) and singing Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” ETonline reported. The video included black-and-white photos and videos of Douglas, highlighting his life, People reported. 'Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk,' Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram. Carys also posted on Instagram, posting a photo of her grandfather and writing that “I can’t put into words how much you mean to me.” Another grandchild, Dylan Douglas, posted a photo on Instagram of Douglas in a boxing pose and wrote, “Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always,” he wrote.
  • Roger the ripped kangaroo dies at 12 
    Roger the ripped kangaroo dies at 12 
    Roger the ripped kangaroo, a kickboxing marsupial who sprang into the public consciousness when a 2015 photo of him crushing a metal bucket went viral, has died, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. He was 12.  >> Read more trending news  The kangaroo died of natural causes at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia. 'We have lost our beautiful boy,' Chris Barns, the owner of the wildlife sanctuary, said in a statement. 'He lived a lovely long life and was loved by millions around the world.' Roger stood 6-foot-7 and weighed nearly 200 pounds. He was rescued as a 5-month-old joey in 2007 after his mother was killed in a car accident, the BBC reported. Barns removed Roger from his mother’s pouch. 'I rescued him out of his dead mother, 25 kilometers north of Alice Springs, when I was out patrolling the roads checking roadkill,' Barns told ABC. 'I used to call him Roger Rabbit because he looked like Roger Rabbit with these big ears that flopped over the top. And then that just became Roger as he got older.” Roger became an internet sensation when images of him crushing a metal bucket between his paws like it was a piece of paper went viral, the BBC reported. 'Roger was as muscular as they come,' Barns told the network. 'Ever since he was featured on TV and clips went viral, there's been a lot of love and attention for him.” Roger was buried at The Kangaroo Sanctuary, ABC reported.
  • Here's how we #BroadcastGood: Newsrooms showcase community impact
    Here's how we #BroadcastGood: Newsrooms showcase community impact
    Channel 2 is joining local broadcasters around America on December 11th to share how we #BroadcastGood.  The nationwide #BroadcastGood campaign was launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the positive community impact and tireless charitable efforts to which journalists contribute. Newsrooms all over the country are sharing stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities. From work with local charities to broader initiatives like the Convoy of Care, WSB-TV is proud to be a force of good in the metro Atlanta area. We are honored to be able to share our stories with local nonprofits, emergency responders, healthcare providers and all of the amazing people working to make our city the best it can be!  Come back on Tuesday to see how Channel 2, along with hundreds of proud broadcasters around the nation, #BroadcastGood!
  • 2 middle school students charged in school shooting hoax, police in Maryland say
    2 middle school students charged in school shooting hoax, police in Maryland say
    Police have charged a pair of middle school students in connection with a false school shooting threat made last week in Maryland, authorities said. >> Read more trending news A parent called officials at Aberdeen Middle School on Dec. 3 after seeing a post on social media warning students not to go to school the next day because a student had threatened to shoot it up, police said. Investigators later determined the threat was not credible and that the student blamed for it never made the threat, officials said. Police charged an eighth-grade student with making a false statement to a peace officer and charged another with disturbing school operations in connection with the threat, officials said. “The Aberdeen Police Department encourages students and parents to report threats of violence to our children and schools, as safety is our main concern, however at the same time, false reports or the posting/reposting (of) threats on social media will not be tolerated,” police said in a statement.
  • Applebee's offering $1 Jolly Rancher cocktail in December
    Applebee's offering $1 Jolly Rancher cocktail in December
    Applebee’s is once again offering a $1 cocktail as a new month is underway. The restaurant chain announced late last month that its December Drink of the Month is the Dollar Jolly. >> Read more trending news  The vodka-based drink is made with cherry or apple Jolly Rancher mix and is available at participating restaurants for a dollar. It also comes with a Jolly Rancher hard candy on the side. “We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a Nov. 30 news release. “The DOLLAR JOLLY embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too.” Although the drink is being offered for $1, prices vary by location.
  • Maria Butina, accused Russian spy, reaches plea agreement: Reports
    Maria Butina, accused Russian spy, reaches plea agreement: Reports
    A Russian woman charged earlier this year with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation appears to have reached a plea deal with prosecutors, according to reports and court records released Monday. >> Read more trending news Maria Butina, a 30-year-old Russian citizen living in Washington D.C., was charged in July with “undertaking activities without officially disclosing the fact that she was acting as an agent of the Russian government,” according to authorities. Butina was charged on July 16 with failing to register as a foreign agent, as required by law, and pleaded not guilty.   >> Who is Maria Butina, the woman charged with acting as a Russian agent in the US? In a joint motion filed Monday by Butina's attorneys and prosecutors, officials asked for a hearing to change her plea as soon as Tuesday. 'The parties have resolved this matter, and the Defendant Mariia Butina remains in custody,' the motion said. Butina’s attorney and prosecutors said last month that they were in talks to settle the case, Reuters reported. Justice Department officials allege that, starting as early as 2015, Butina schmoozed with influential people and organizations in the U.S. in order to advance the interests of Russia. >> Russian government accuses FBI of 'political put-up job' after suspected foreign agent indicted Authorities said she was directed by a “high-level” former Russian lawmaker who was among 24 Russian oligarchs and senior Russian government officials sanctioned by the Treasury Department for profiting from the country’s alleged illegal and subversive activities in the U.S. and abroad. Butina’s charges were brought by federal prosecutors in Washington D.C. The case is not related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to The Associated Press.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.