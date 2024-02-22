Dell McGee’s impact at Georgia is a big reason he’s a candidate for Georgia State opening

ATHENS — Dell McGee has been with the Georgia football program long enough to remember when the Bulldogs had to bus to the practice fields.

His time at Georgia predates not just the indoor practice facility but also back-to-back national championships and all the success of the Kirby Smart era. He is the last remaining offensive hire from Smart’s first staff at Georgia.

And his time leading the Georgia running back room may soon be coming to an end. McGee has been mentioned as a finalist for the Georgia State job, according to a report by Bruce Feldman and Seth Emerson of the Athletic. Former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, now Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator is another finalist.

Multiple reports indicate that McGee is expected to accept the job, but there has been no official announcement or offer as of the publishing of this story.

