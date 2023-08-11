College

Dell McGee updates the progress of the Georgia running back room

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Dell McGee (UGA Sports Comm) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

ATHENS — Dell McGee began his press conference by answering a question about the positive progress made by Branson Robinson. McGee affirmed that the sophomore running back had a strong spring prior to suffering a foot injury.

Robinson was back out at practice on Tuesday, an encouraging development for the Georgia running back room.

It was a rare moment of positivity from McGee, as the Georgia running backs coach spent a considerable amount of time dealing with some of the very pressing concerns with his position group.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!