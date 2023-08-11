Dell McGee updates the progress of the Georgia running back room

ATHENS — Dell McGee began his press conference by answering a question about the positive progress made by Branson Robinson. McGee affirmed that the sophomore running back had a strong spring prior to suffering a foot injury.

Robinson was back out at practice on Tuesday, an encouraging development for the Georgia running back room.

It was a rare moment of positivity from McGee, as the Georgia running backs coach spent a considerable amount of time dealing with some of the very pressing concerns with his position group.

