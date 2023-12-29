Dell McGee shares his thoughts on Trevor Etienne, dishes on 2024 running back signees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Dell McGee wanted to make sure his current running backs got their flowers. Specifically running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.

The two didn’t have the easiest year from a health standpoint. But they both found ways to be productive, with the senior duo combining for 1,504 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

“Just to have two seniors to get ready to win their 50th game is really special to us as coaches and our players,” Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee said. “That’s our main purpose to try and win this game.”

When discussing the Georgia running back room at this point, it’s hard not to look ahead at what the future has in store. The Bulldogs will bring in four new running backs for the 2024 team.

The most well-known of those additions is transfer running back Trevor Etienne. He ran for 753 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Florida Gators this past season.

In the likely event, Milton and Edwards move on to the NFL, Etienne becomes the most accomplished running back in the room. Branson Robinson is still making progress from a ruptured patella tendon, while Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson had a limited impact this year.

“I think it provides leadership, he’s played in this league, he’s been very productive,” McGee said. “You all watch the tape, he’s a very good player.”

The transfer portal wasn’t the only way Georgia added to its running back room though, as McGee landed three running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Only Chauncey Bowens will enroll early. McGee flipped Bowens from Florida, with the 4-star running back set to arrive in January.

