Dell McGee reveals Kirby Smart ‘really supported’ his decision to become Georgia State head coach

Dell McGee has long been appreciative of Kirby Smart. And McGee’s respect and admiration for Smart was on display as McGee was formally introduced as the head coach at Georgia State.

McGee had spent the previous eight years as Smart’s running backs coach, playing a major role in shaping Georgia as a national championship program.

“Coach Smart really supported my decision,” McGee told reporters at his introductory press conference. “We had deep conversations. It wasn’t necessarily about finances, he was very encouraging and knew that I wanted to be a head coach. He felt like this was a great opportunity for me to seize, and thought this was a really, really good fit.

“He was 100% behind me, and we kind of joked, ‘I know you’re going to be trying to recruit my players because I’m going to bring some in.’”

