Dawgs in NFL: LB Roquan Smith getting it done for Chicago Bears
Dawgs in NFL: LB Roquan Smith getting it done for Chicago Bears

Dawgs in NFL: LB Roquan Smith getting it done for Chicago Bears

Dawgs in NFL: LB Roquan Smith getting it done for Chicago Bears

By: Chip Towers DawgNation
Georgia football-Roquan Smith getting it done for Chicago Bears-Georgia Bulldogs

BULLDOGS IN THE NFL

ATHENS  — The Chicago Bears have had some pretty good linebackers, as most are well aware. And it appears they have another one in former Georgia star Roquan Smith.

Smith joined Brian Urlacher and John Roper as just the third Chicago player since 1982 to record four sacks and one interception in their rookie season. Urlacher, of course, was just enshrined in the Hall of Fame in August.

Smith grabbed his first career interception this past Sunday night in a 15-6 win over Todd Gurley’s Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t have to work too hard for it as the ball came straight to him when Rams quarterback Jared Goff underthrew wide receiver Robert Woodsat Soldier Field. Smith was returned it 22 yards to the Rams’ 4-yard line. The Bears ended up settling for a field goal.

Smith, who won the Dick Butkus Award (another Bears’ linebacker) last year as a junior at Georgia, entered Week 14 with a team-best 91 tackles.

Earlier last week, Smith showed he can give as well as he can take away. He surprised children at St. Malachy School in Chicago with new coats for the winter.

“It’s great to give back and definitely giving back to those who can’t really do anything for you,” Smith told the Chicago Sun-Times. “So, I think that means a lot. I’ve been that way since an early age, and I’m just happy to give back.”

Bears 15, Rams 6:

  • Roquan Smith: Smith returned his first NFL interception 22 yards and he posted six tackles for the Bears. Smith ranks 16th in the NFL and third among rookies with 97 tackles. He is fifth among rookies with four sacks.
  • Leonard Floyd: Floyd had two tackles, including one for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defense for Chicago.
  • Javon Wims: Wims was a healthy scratch for the Bears.
  • Todd Gurley: Gurley had 11 rushes for 28 yards and three catches for 30 yards for Los Angeles. Gurley leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (15) and total touchdowns (19) and is second in rushing yards (1,203) and scoring (120 points).
  • Ramik Wilson: Wilson was on 13 special teams plays for the Rams but did not record any stats.

Lions 17, Cardinals 3:

  • Matthew Stafford: Stafford went 15-of-23 for 101 yards for Detroit. Stafford is 15th in the NFL in passing yards (3,187) and is 18th in touchdown passes (18). Last week, Stafford was selected as the Lions’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to recognize outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Saints 28, Buccaneers 14:

  • Benjamin Watson: Watson had three catches for 24 yards as the Saints clinched the NFC South title.

Giants 40, Redskins 16:

  • Alec Ogletree: Ogletree had an 18-yard interception return and led the Giants with eight tackles. Ogletree is fourth in the NFL with five interceptions, including three in the last two weeks.
  • Lorenzo Carter: Carter had five tackles, including a sack, for New York. Carter is 12th among rookies with three sacks.
  • John Jenkins: Jenkins was a healthy scratch for the Giants.

Dolphins 34, Patriots 33:

  • Reshad Jones: Jones posted five tackles and defended one pass for Miami.
  • Sony Michel: Michel carried 20 times for 57 yards for the Patriots. Michel is fourth among rookies in rushing yards (706), 18th overall and fourth among rookies in rushing touchdowns (five), sixth among rookies in total touchdowns (five), and 10th among rookies in points (30) and yards per game (75.6).
  • David Andrews: Andrews started at center for New England, which rolled up 421 total yards.

Colts 24, Texans 21:

  • Corey Moore: Moore was on 11 special teams plays for Indianapolis but did not record any stats.

Browns 26, Panthers 20:

  • Nick Chubb: Chubb had 13 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 17 yards for Cleveland. Chubb is 15th in the NFL and third among rookies with 760 rushing yards, eighth overall and third among rookies with eight rushing touchdowns, 12th overall and second among rookies with 10 total touchdowns, fourth among rookies with 60 points, and 11th among rookies with 70.0 yards per game.
  • Orson Charles: Charles had a 9-yard reception for the Browns.
  • Thomas Davis: Davis recovered two fumbles and recorded six tackles for Carolina.

Jets 27, Bills 23:

  • Jordan Jenkins: Jenkins had two tackles, including one for loss, for New York.
  • Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie had four rushes for 22 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run, for Buffalo. He also caught four passes for 47 yards and returned five kickoffs for 101 yards.

Chiefs 27, Ravens 24 (OT):

  • Chris Conley: Conley had two catches for 13 yards as Kansas City clinched a playoff berth.
  • Justin Houston: Houston had six tackles, including 1.5 sacks, for the Chiefs. On his solo sack, Houston forced and recovered a fumble.

Titans 30, Jaguars 9:

  • Ben Jones: Jones started at center for the Titans, who rolled up 426 total yards (including 264 rushing) and averaged 7.5 yards per play.
  • Abry Jones: Jones was inactive for Jacksonville due to a shin contusion.

Chargers 26, Bengals 21:

  • Shawn Williams: Williams notched six tackles for the Bengals. Williams is sixth in the NFL with four interceptions and is 18th in the league with 89 tackles.
  • Clint Boling: Boling started at right tackle and helped the Bengals roll up 295 total yards.
  • Geno Atkins: Atkins had one tackle for Cincinnati.
  • Cordy Glenn: Glenn was inactive for the Bengals due to a back injury.

Injured Reserve:

  • Tyler Catalina (Redskins)
  • A.J. Green (Bengals)
  • Isaiah Wynn (Patriots)

Practice Squads:

  • Davin Bellamy (Texans)
  • Reggie Davis (Cowboys)
  • Garrison Smith (Dolphins)
  • Maurice Smith (Dolphins)

The post Dawgs in NFL: LB Roquan Smith getting it done for Chicago Bears appeared first on DawgNation.

