Indictments in ransomware attack that crippled Atlanta computers for weeks.

College
Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment
Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment

Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment

Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment

By: Chip Towers DawgNation
ATHENS — Remember when people used to talk about catching the ball out of the backfield was a liability for Nick Chubb? Yeah, well they don’t talk about that in Cleveland.

What they’re talking about up there is what an unbelievable catch the former Georgia running back made in a 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. They say Chubb pulled a “Moss.” That is, he caught a ball of the back of his defender, pulled it in and secured it before landing in the end zone on his back.

“I’ve never seen that before,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who rooms with Chubb on the road. “He was snoring very, very loudly last night. We’re roommates on the road and at home, so he made up for the snoring with that catch.”

We can debate whether it was actually a catch or what constitutes a catch or whether part of Chubb landed out of bounds. Doesn’t matter, it was ruled a catch and stood up to review and it was one of several Chubb already has had as a rookie starter for the Browns.

It was actually the second touchdown catch of the year for Chubb, who now has nine receptions for 92 yards. Chubb had 31 catches for 361 yards and 4 TDs in four seasons at UGA and only four catches for 30 yards as a senior. He finished as Georgia’s second-leading rusher of time with 4,759 yards.

Against the Bengals, Chubb had 28 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and he caught three passes for 44 yards and another touchdown for Cleveland, which snapped a 25-game road losing streak dating back to 2015 and a run of seven straight setbacks against Cincinnati.

It was a continuation of some terrific work Chubb has been doing in Cleveland. He is tied for second among rookies and tied for eighth in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns, is second among rookies and tied for 13th overall with eight total touchdowns, stands third among rookies and 15th overall with 663 rushing yards, and is tied for third among rookies with 48 points.

So well is the second-round draft choice doing that the Browns traded away their previous starter

Here’s how other former Bulldogs did in other NFL games in Week 12:

Browns 35, Bengals 20

  • Orson Charles: Charles had one tackle and a fair catch on a kickoff for the Browns.
  • Geno Atkins: Atkins posted one tackle for Cincinnati. Atkins is tied for 20th in the NFL with seven sacks.
  • Shawn Williams: Williams registered seven tackles, including one for loss, for the Bengals. Williams is tied for fourth in the NFL with four interceptions.
  • Clint Boling: Boling started at left guard and helped the Bengals gain 372 total yards.
  • A.J. Green: Green was inactive for the Bengals with a foot injury.
  • Cordy Glenn: Glenn was inactive for Cincinnati with a back injury.

Patriots 27, Jets 13

  • Sony Michel: Michel had 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown and he caught two passes for 12 yards for the Patriots. Michel is tied for fourth among rookies and 15th overall with five rushing touchdowns, fifth among rookies with 586 rushing yards and five total touchdowns, and tied for eighth among rookies with 30 points.
  • David Andrews: Andrews started at center for New England, which rolled up 498 total yards.
  • Jordan Jenkins: Jenkins had three tackles and a quarterback hit for the Jets.

Bears 23, Lions 16

  • Roquan Smith: Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles, including a sack of fellow UGA alum Matthew Stafford. Smith is tied for third among rookies with 4 sacks, and he is fifth among rookies and 19th overall with 81 tackles.
  • Leonard Floyd: Floyd posted two tackles for Chicago.
  • Javon Wims: Wims was inactive for the Bears.
  • Matthew Stafford: Stafford went 28-of-38 for 236 yards for the Lions. Stafford is 12th in the NFL with 2,841 passing yards and is tied for 16th with 17 passing touchdowns.

Saints 31, Falcons 17

Benjamin Watson: Watson hauled in a 20-yard pass for New Orleans.

Eagles 25, Giants 22

  • Alec Ogletree: Ogletree had four tackles, including a sack, and a pass defended for the Giants.
  • Lorenzo Carter: Carter notched two tackles for New York. Carter is 14th among rookies with two sacks.
  • John Jenkins: Jenkins was a healthy scratch for the Giants.

Bills 24, Jaguars 21

  • Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie had two rushes for eight yards and his first NFL touchdown, two catches for 11 yards, three punt returns for 13 yards and two kickoff returns for 43 yards for Buffalo.
  • Abry Jones: Jones had four tackles for Jacksonville.

Seahawks 30, Panthers 27

  • Thomas Davis: Davis had seven tackles and defended one pass for Carolina.

Colts 27, Dolphins 24

  • Corey Moore: Moore had one tackle for the Colts.
  • Reshad Jones: Jones recorded eight tackles and defended one pass for Miami.

Texans 34, Titans 17

  • Ben Jones: Jones started at center for the Titans, who rolled up 365 total yards.

Bye Week

  • Chris Conley (Chiefs)
  • Todd Gurley (Rams): Gurley is first in the NFL with 13 rushing and 17 total touchdowns and is second with 1,043 rushing yards and 108 points.
  • Justin Houston (Chiefs)
  • Ramik Wilson (Rams)

Practice Squads

  • John Atkins (Lions)
  • Davin Bellamy (Texans)
  • Reggie Davis (Cowboys)
  • Garrison Smith (Dolphins)
  • Maurice Smith (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve

  • Tyler Catalina (Redskins)
  • Isaiah Wynn (Patriots)

The post Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Iranians indicted in cyber attack on Atlanta
    Iranians indicted in cyber attack on Atlanta
    Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Wednesday morning that two Iranian citizens have been indicted for a series of cyber attacks across America, including the March assault of the city of Atlanta’s computer systems. The cyber attack caused myriad issues as Atlanta tried to get its systems back online and could end up costing $17 million to taxpayers, according to one report. Rosenstein said the indictment also accuses the same defendants of a similar attack on the city of Newark, New Jersey, and some 200 other victims. >> Read more trending news  The defendants, Faramarz Shahi Savandi, 34, and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri, 27, allegedly collected some $6 million from various victims. Officials declined to say if Atlanta paid a ransom. The defendants allegedly were in Iran and used so-called ransomware to shut down the computer systems and then demand payments, according to the federal indictment, which was filed in Newark.  “According to the indictment, the hackers infiltrated computer systems in 10 states and Canada and then demanded payment,” Rosenstein said. “The criminal activity harmed state agencies, city governments, hospitals, and countless innocent victims.” In June the city announced it had largely recovered from the March attack, but the Atlanta Police Department said it had lost 'years' of dashcam video. The six-count indictment accuses the defendants of a 34-month-long hacking and extortion scheme using malware they called “SamSam Ransomware.” It was capable of forcibly encrypting data on the computers of victims, locking out the victims. The men are accused of seeking out victims who would be most vulnerable and stand to lose the most by being attacked.  The defendants, who may still be in Iran, are fugitives. The FBI said the attacks were part of an increase of such activity from Iran, but officials made no allegation that the government of the country was involved. Click here for more on this developing story.
  • Suitcase with $1.3M of cocaine seized at New York's JFK Airport 
    Suitcase with $1.3M of cocaine seized at New York's JFK Airport 
    This is one piece of luggage that probably won’t be claimed at the lost and found department. >> Read more trending news  Port Authority police in New York City are trying to locate the owner of a suitcase loaded with 38 bricks of cocaine weighing more than 100 pounds that was found at John F. Kennedy International Airport, WABC reported. Authorities said the cocaine had a street value of $1.3 million if sold in bulk, the New York Daily News reported. The suitcase had been loaded onto a flight from Quito, Ecuador, the newspaper reported. Police are not sure who the suitcase belonged to, or whether that person or someone else was going to pick it up, WABC reported.
  • First lady calls opioids 'worst drug crisis' in US history
    First lady calls opioids 'worst drug crisis' in US history
    First lady Melania Trump is calling the opioid epidemic the 'worst drug crisis in American history' and says she is struck by how it has touched the lives of so many people. Mrs. Trump is speaking Wednesday about the crisis at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She says the stigma of shame must be lifted from addiction and calls for more public discussion about it so people can get help. President Donald Trump has called it a 'national health emergency' and she says his administration is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic. Mrs. Trump decries how the opioid crisis has 'truly taken hold of our country.' Nearly 48,000 people died last year from overdoses involving opioids. Addressing the opioid epidemic is a pillar of the first lady's Be Best youth initiative.
  • The Latest: Pompeo to defend role in Yemen before senators
    The Latest: Pompeo to defend role in Yemen before senators
    The Latest on senators' closed-door briefing with top Trump administrations over the U.S. response to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local): 10:50 a.m. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) is defending the U.S. role in Yemen in excerpts of prepared remarks he's expected to deliver to members of the Senate. Pompeo says U.S. involvement in the conflict is central to the Trump administration's broader goal of containing Iranian influence in the Middle East. A Saudi-led coalition is fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen. In remarks prepared for Wednesday, Pompeo says, 'The first mission is to assist the Saudis and the Emiratis in their fight against Iranian-backed Houthi fighters. This conflict isn't optional for Saudi Arabia, and abandoning it puts American interests at risk.' Senators are set to question top Trump administration officials at a closed-door briefing about the U.S. response to Saudi Arabia over the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee). ___ 12:10 a.m. Senators are set to question top Trump administration officials at a closed-door briefing about the U.S. response to Saudi Arabia over the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. The briefing could determine how far Congress goes in punishing the longtime U.S. ally in the Mideast. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says 'some kind of response' is needed from the United States for the Saudis' role in the gruesome death. President Donald Trump has equivocated over who is to blame. Much will depend on what senators hear from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman must have at least known about the plan to kill Khashoggi last month at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
  • 'Fearless Girl' statue is no longer staring down 'Bull'
    'Fearless Girl' statue is no longer staring down 'Bull'
    The 'Fearless Girl' statue that inspired millions with her message of female empowerment has been plucked from her spot opposite Wall Street's 'Charging Bull' and will be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year, officials said Wednesday. The Boston-based financial services firm State Street Global Advisors said the sculpture of a defiant-looking young girl was moved Tuesday night. No date for her reinstallation at the stock exchange was given. A plaque with two footsteps marks the girl's former spot on a traffic island near the tip of Manhattan. 'Fearless Girl is on the move to The New York Stock Exchange,' the plaque reads. 'Until she's there, stand for her.' The hands-on-hips bronze statue was intended as a temporary display when State Street installed it in March 2017 to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards. City officials extended her stay after she became a favorite with tourists, who lined up for selfies with the 4-foot (130-centimeter) bronze celebrity. One person who was not a fan of the statue was Arturo Di Modica, the artist who created 'Charging Bull' and installed it in lower Manhattan in 1989 without permission. Di Modica complained that his 11-foot-tall bull was meant to embody 'strength, power and love,' but having 'Fearless Girl' face off against his work had turned the bull's message into something negative. 'The girl is right in front doing this, 'Now I'm here, what are you going to do?'' Di Modica said last year. City officials, meanwhile, announced in April 2018 they would move both statues about three blocks away to the stock exchange because the crowds of pedestrians clustered around the statues presented a traffic hazard. A spokeswoman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said details on when the 11-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) bull would be moved and where exactly it would be placed were not available. An attorney for Di Modica did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the bull's potential relocation. 'Fearless Girl' sculptor Kristen Visbal did not immediately return a call seeking comment on her statue's move.
  • Father shoots son during Thanksgiving argument over kneeling NFL players 
    Father shoots son during Thanksgiving argument over kneeling NFL players 
    A North Carolina man is accused of shooting one of his sons on Thanksgiving after an argument broke out over NFL players kneeling to protest police brutality. Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid, 51, of Cary, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to Wake County arrest records. His son, Esteban Valencia, 21, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. >> Read more trending news CBS 17 in Raleigh reported that the shooting took place around 5 p.m. Thursday as Lamadrid and his family sat down to Thanksgiving dinner. Warrants obtained by the news station indicated that the argument began between Valencia, who had been drinking throughout the day, and his older brother. As the siblings became confrontational, Lamadrid told Valencia to leave, the warrants said. The argument between his sons became physical, and Lamadrid told police he tried to separate the younger men but was not strong enough. That’s when he retrieved his shotgun, CBS 17 reported.  Valencia went into the backyard, but another of Lamadrid’s sons began arguing with the older man, blaming him for the confrontation, the warrants said. Lamadrid told him to leave, and he complied. Once the other son left, Valencia returned to the house and continued arguing with Lamadrid, the news station reported. Lamadrid took his son’s luggage and tossed it onto the back porch. The son Valencia had been arguing with threw the bags into the yard, at which point Valencia started throwing patio furniture, according to the warrants. He also threw a water bottle at his father, who was still holding the shotgun. Lamadrid told investigators the bottle struck him in the face, causing him to squeeze the trigger, CBS 17 reported. Valencia was struck in the hand and the leg. After checking on his son, Lamadrid said he went inside to dress and await police, the warrants said.  The highly divisive NFL protests began in 2016 when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the pre-game national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality against black suspects.  Kaepernick’s protest set off nationwide protests and condemnation from opponents who believe the protests disrespect the flag and the military. 
More

