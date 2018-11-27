NFL REPORT

ATHENS — Remember when people used to talk about catching the ball out of the backfield was a liability for Nick Chubb? Yeah, well they don’t talk about that in Cleveland.

What they’re talking about up there is what an unbelievable catch the former Georgia running back made in a 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. They say Chubb pulled a “Moss.” That is, he caught a ball of the back of his defender, pulled it in and secured it before landing in the end zone on his back.

“I’ve never seen that before,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who rooms with Chubb on the road. “He was snoring very, very loudly last night. We’re roommates on the road and at home, so he made up for the snoring with that catch.”

We can debate whether it was actually a catch or what constitutes a catch or whether part of Chubb landed out of bounds. Doesn’t matter, it was ruled a catch and stood up to review and it was one of several Chubb already has had as a rookie starter for the Browns.

It was actually the second touchdown catch of the year for Chubb, who now has nine receptions for 92 yards. Chubb had 31 catches for 361 yards and 4 TDs in four seasons at UGA and only four catches for 30 yards as a senior. He finished as Georgia’s second-leading rusher of time with 4,759 yards.

Against the Bengals, Chubb had 28 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and he caught three passes for 44 yards and another touchdown for Cleveland, which snapped a 25-game road losing streak dating back to 2015 and a run of seven straight setbacks against Cincinnati.

It was a continuation of some terrific work Chubb has been doing in Cleveland. He is tied for second among rookies and tied for eighth in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns, is second among rookies and tied for 13th overall with eight total touchdowns, stands third among rookies and 15th overall with 663 rushing yards, and is tied for third among rookies with 48 points.

So well is the second-round draft choice doing that the Browns traded away their previous starter

Here’s how other former Bulldogs did in other NFL games in Week 12:

Browns 35, Bengals 20

Orson Charles: Charles had one tackle and a fair catch on a kickoff for the Browns.

Geno Atkins: Atkins posted one tackle for Cincinnati. Atkins is tied for 20th in the NFL with seven sacks.

Shawn Williams: Williams registered seven tackles, including one for loss, for the Bengals. Williams is tied for fourth in the NFL with four interceptions.

Clint Boling: Boling started at left guard and helped the Bengals gain 372 total yards.

A.J. Green: Green was inactive for the Bengals with a foot injury.

Cordy Glenn: Glenn was inactive for Cincinnati with a back injury.

Patriots 27, Jets 13

Sony Michel: Michel had 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown and he caught two passes for 12 yards for the Patriots. Michel is tied for fourth among rookies and 15th overall with five rushing touchdowns, fifth among rookies with 586 rushing yards and five total touchdowns, and tied for eighth among rookies with 30 points.

David Andrews: Andrews started at center for New England, which rolled up 498 total yards.

Jordan Jenkins: Jenkins had three tackles and a quarterback hit for the Jets.

Bears 23, Lions 16

Roquan Smith: Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles, including a sack of fellow UGA alum Matthew Stafford. Smith is tied for third among rookies with 4 sacks, and he is fifth among rookies and 19th overall with 81 tackles.

Leonard Floyd: Floyd posted two tackles for Chicago.

Javon Wims: Wims was inactive for the Bears.

Matthew Stafford: Stafford went 28-of-38 for 236 yards for the Lions. Stafford is 12th in the NFL with 2,841 passing yards and is tied for 16th with 17 passing touchdowns.

Saints 31, Falcons 17

Benjamin Watson: Watson hauled in a 20-yard pass for New Orleans.

Eagles 25, Giants 22

Alec Ogletree: Ogletree had four tackles, including a sack, and a pass defended for the Giants.

Lorenzo Carter: Carter notched two tackles for New York. Carter is 14th among rookies with two sacks.

John Jenkins: Jenkins was a healthy scratch for the Giants.

Bills 24, Jaguars 21

Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie had two rushes for eight yards and his first NFL touchdown, two catches for 11 yards, three punt returns for 13 yards and two kickoff returns for 43 yards for Buffalo.

Abry Jones: Jones had four tackles for Jacksonville.

Seahawks 30, Panthers 27

Thomas Davis: Davis had seven tackles and defended one pass for Carolina.

Colts 27, Dolphins 24

Corey Moore: Moore had one tackle for the Colts.

Reshad Jones: Jones recorded eight tackles and defended one pass for Miami.

Texans 34, Titans 17

Ben Jones: Jones started at center for the Titans, who rolled up 365 total yards.

Bye Week

Chris Conley (Chiefs)

Todd Gurley (Rams): Gurley is first in the NFL with 13 rushing and 17 total touchdowns and is second with 1,043 rushing yards and 108 points.

Justin Houston (Chiefs)

Ramik Wilson (Rams)

Practice Squads

John Atkins (Lions)

Davin Bellamy (Texans)

Reggie Davis (Cowboys)

Garrison Smith (Dolphins)

Maurice Smith (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve

Tyler Catalina (Redskins)

Isaiah Wynn (Patriots)

