Listen Live
clear-day
41°
H 42
L 24

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
41°
Very Cold
H 42° L 24°
  • clear-day
    41°
    Current Conditions
    Very Cold. H 42° L 24°
  • very-cold-day
    42°
    Today
    Very Cold. H 42° L 24°
  • clear-day
    45°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 45° L 30°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment
Close

Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment

Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment

Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment

By: Chip Towers DawgNation
Georgia football-Dawgs In NFL-Nick Chubb making folks rethink that he can't catch-Georgia Bulldogs

NFL REPORT

ATHENS — Remember when people used to talk about catching the ball out of the backfield was a liability for Nick Chubb? Yeah, well they don’t talk about that in Cleveland.

What they’re talking about up there is what an unbelievable catch the former Georgia running back made in a 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. They say Chubb pulled a “Moss.” That is, he caught a ball of the back of his defender, pulled it in and secured it before landing in the end zone on his back.

“I’ve never seen that before,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who rooms with Chubb on the road. “He was snoring very, very loudly last night. We’re roommates on the road and at home, so he made up for the snoring with that catch.”

We can debate whether it was actually a catch or what constitutes a catch or whether part of Chubb landed out of bounds. Doesn’t matter, it was ruled a catch and stood up to review and it was one of several Chubb already has had as a rookie starter for the Browns.

It was actually the second touchdown catch of the year for Chubb, who now has nine receptions for 92 yards. Chubb had 31 catches for 361 yards and 4 TDs in four seasons at UGA and only four catches for 30 yards as a senior. He finished as Georgia’s second-leading rusher of time with 4,759 yards.

Against the Bengals, Chubb had 28 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and he caught three passes for 44 yards and another touchdown for Cleveland, which snapped a 25-game road losing streak dating back to 2015 and a run of seven straight setbacks against Cincinnati.

It was a continuation of some terrific work Chubb has been doing in Cleveland. He is tied for second among rookies and tied for eighth in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns, is second among rookies and tied for 13th overall with eight total touchdowns, stands third among rookies and 15th overall with 663 rushing yards, and is tied for third among rookies with 48 points.

So well is the second-round draft choice doing that the Browns traded away their previous starter

Here’s how other former Bulldogs did in other NFL games in Week 12:

Browns 35, Bengals 20

  • Orson Charles: Charles had one tackle and a fair catch on a kickoff for the Browns.
  • Geno Atkins: Atkins posted one tackle for Cincinnati. Atkins is tied for 20th in the NFL with seven sacks.
  • Shawn Williams: Williams registered seven tackles, including one for loss, for the Bengals. Williams is tied for fourth in the NFL with four interceptions.
  • Clint Boling: Boling started at left guard and helped the Bengals gain 372 total yards.
  • A.J. Green: Green was inactive for the Bengals with a foot injury.
  • Cordy Glenn: Glenn was inactive for Cincinnati with a back injury.

Patriots 27, Jets 13

  • Sony Michel: Michel had 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown and he caught two passes for 12 yards for the Patriots. Michel is tied for fourth among rookies and 15th overall with five rushing touchdowns, fifth among rookies with 586 rushing yards and five total touchdowns, and tied for eighth among rookies with 30 points.
  • David Andrews: Andrews started at center for New England, which rolled up 498 total yards.
  • Jordan Jenkins: Jenkins had three tackles and a quarterback hit for the Jets.

Bears 23, Lions 16

  • Roquan Smith: Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles, including a sack of fellow UGA alum Matthew Stafford. Smith is tied for third among rookies with 4 sacks, and he is fifth among rookies and 19th overall with 81 tackles.
  • Leonard Floyd: Floyd posted two tackles for Chicago.
  • Javon Wims: Wims was inactive for the Bears.
  • Matthew Stafford: Stafford went 28-of-38 for 236 yards for the Lions. Stafford is 12th in the NFL with 2,841 passing yards and is tied for 16th with 17 passing touchdowns.

Saints 31, Falcons 17

Benjamin Watson: Watson hauled in a 20-yard pass for New Orleans.

Eagles 25, Giants 22

  • Alec Ogletree: Ogletree had four tackles, including a sack, and a pass defended for the Giants.
  • Lorenzo Carter: Carter notched two tackles for New York. Carter is 14th among rookies with two sacks.
  • John Jenkins: Jenkins was a healthy scratch for the Giants.

Bills 24, Jaguars 21

  • Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie had two rushes for eight yards and his first NFL touchdown, two catches for 11 yards, three punt returns for 13 yards and two kickoff returns for 43 yards for Buffalo.
  • Abry Jones: Jones had four tackles for Jacksonville.

Seahawks 30, Panthers 27

  • Thomas Davis: Davis had seven tackles and defended one pass for Carolina.

Colts 27, Dolphins 24

  • Corey Moore: Moore had one tackle for the Colts.
  • Reshad Jones: Jones recorded eight tackles and defended one pass for Miami.

Texans 34, Titans 17

  • Ben Jones: Jones started at center for the Titans, who rolled up 365 total yards.

Bye Week

  • Chris Conley (Chiefs)
  • Todd Gurley (Rams): Gurley is first in the NFL with 13 rushing and 17 total touchdowns and is second with 1,043 rushing yards and 108 points.
  • Justin Houston (Chiefs)
  • Ramik Wilson (Rams)

Practice Squads

  • John Atkins (Lions)
  • Davin Bellamy (Texans)
  • Reggie Davis (Cowboys)
  • Garrison Smith (Dolphins)
  • Maurice Smith (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve

  • Tyler Catalina (Redskins)
  • Isaiah Wynn (Patriots)

The post Dawgs in NFL: Nick Chubb making folks rethink that ‘can’t catch’ assessment appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Surveillance video captures man stealing disabled veteran's cane
    Surveillance video captures man stealing disabled veteran's cane
    A surveillance camera in a fast food restaurant caught someone stealing the cane a disabled veterans uses to get around. WSB reported that, in the video, a man entering a restaurant with the cane and, moments later, another man is seen taking it. The Army veteran, who asked that his name not be used, told WSB the chronic pain in his feet makes it nearly impossible to walk without a cane. “I had to learn how to walk all over again,” he said. >> Read more trending news  “I’m in pain 24/7,” the veteran said. “There’s nothing I can do about it.” At a KFC in Calhoun, Georgia, a man took the cane from the bathroom, propped it against a wall, picked up his order and left with the cane, surveillance video showed. “It was beyond anger,” he said after seeing the video. “It was disappointment.” For the past eight years, the Army veteran relied on a cane his daughter gave him as she battled cancer. She’s now cancer free. The victim filed a police report and is using a replacement cane, but he said it’s not the same.  The Gwinnett Woodworkers Association has stepped in the to help. The group’s vice president, Robert Austin, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it would get a cane to the veteran. “There’s no charge,” Austin said. The group has donated about 360 canes to the Veterans Administration in Atlanta as well as others to individuals, Austin said. The victim is hoping to get his original cane back, saying, “I would cry and it would be tears of joy rather than the tears I’ve shed over its loss.”
  • 17-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in crash
    17-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in crash
    Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old and injured three other teens. According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported on Old Orange Mill Road Tuesday around 2 p.m. Investigators said the 17-year-old who was killed was the front-seat passenger. The 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old sitting in the back seat were seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. A 15-year-old who was sitting in the back seat suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Names of the driver and passengers haven’t been released. We're working to learn more information about the victims and the ongoing investigation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for updates.
  • Top 50 in the world for Masters invitations getting tight
    Top 50 in the world for Masters invitations getting tight
    A year ago, Brandt Snedeker made a last-ditch effort to secure a spot in the Masters by flying halfway around the world to play in the Indonesia Masters with hopes of getting into the top 50 by the end of the year. He withdrew after a 72, ended the year at No. 59 and wound up missing the Masters for the first time since 2010. That won't be a problem this year because Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship. Charles Howell III won't be consumed about getting back to the Masters because he won the final PGA Tour event of the year at the RSM Classic. With only three weeks of golf left around the world, it could be tight for a few others wanting to end the year in the top 50. Branden Grace is No. 48 this week and likely to slip a little more. He is expected to play next week in the South African Open, and he currently is on the entry list for the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. Matt Wallace, who would appear safe at No. 44, also is on the entry list for the two events in South Africa. Emiliano Grillo is No. 46 and not scheduled to play, though he also appears to be safe. Ditto for Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark at No. 47. If the cutoff for top 50 were now, 13 players would qualify for Augusta National through the world ranking, a list that includes Ian Poulter at No. 39. Earlier this year, Poulter came up one victory short in the Dell Match Play of getting into the top 50, and then qualified the next week by winning the Houston Open. Either way, the Masters would appear to easily meet its goal of keeping the field to under 100 players. Including 13 players from the top 50 not already eligible, the field for the Masters is at 79. One spot remains for the Latin American Amateur champion, along with winners of PGA Tour events leading up to the Masters (except those opposite the World Golf Championships) and another top-50 exemption a week before the Masters. MICKELSON AT 25 YEARS IN TOP 50 In his final event of his first full year as a pro, Phil Mickelson was runner-up to Tom Lehman in the Casio World Open in Japan and cracked the top 50 in the world for the first time at No. 47. Wednesday is the 25-year anniversary, and Mickelson never left the top 50. That's 25 straight years — 1,305 consecutive weeks — that he has been among the top 50 in the world. On that day, Mickelson was one spot behind Fuzzy Zoeller and one spot ahead of Craig Stadler. The biggest moment for Mickelson might have been the Phoenix Open this year. He didn't play the last two months of 2017 and finished the year at No. 37, and then missed the cut in his 2018 debut at the CareerBuilder Challenge and dropped to No. 49. The next week, Mickelson tied for fifth in Phoenix and moved to No. 41. Then, he shot 67 in the final round at Pebble Beach to snag a four-way tie for second, moving to No. 35. And then he won in Mexico three weeks later. Otherwise, he has never come seriously close to falling out of the top 50, a remarkable run of consistency. The bad news: Mickelson has never been to No. 1. PLAYING CAPTAIN Tiger Woods wants to be the first playing captain of the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin at the inaugural event in 1994. But only if he qualifies for the team on his own. Woods currently is at No. 16 going into the year, and the top eight players after the Tour Championship on Aug. 25 qualify for the team. 'If I make the team on points, yes, I'll play,' Woods said. 'If I don't make it on points, then it's up to myself, my vice captains and the rest of the players who are already on the team who is the best suited to play. If we think that it's someone else, then I don't play. It will be a team decision on who are the next four picks.' LEGEND OF CHAMP Tony Finau knew all about big-hitting rookie Cameron Champ even before they played together in the Mayakoba Classic earlier this month. Finau invited him to his foundation event in September — they have the same manager — and one of the exhibitions was a long drive contest between Champ and Finau's cousin, Ben Tua'one, who finished second in a World Long Drive competition on two occasions. Champ wound up winning. 'They both went after it and both their speeds were right around 200 mph, just over — maybe 202, 203,' Finau said. 'Cameron was obviously a little more efficient, hitting in the center of the face. So his ball in Utah was going just over 400 yards. It was quite impressive to watch. ... He has the flexibility and the length I've never seen before.' WORLD RANKING CAROUSEL Brooks Koepka is back to No. 1 in the world, and there's a chance he can stay there for the rest of the year. That depends on Justin Rose. The top of the world ranking has been so close that Koepka and Rose have traded spots at No. 1 and No. 2 for the last five weeks. The last two times Koepka reached No. 1, he didn't play. Rose has reached No. 1 on three occasions — by finishing second, winning and not playing. Rose likely needs to finish alone in third or better at the Hero World Challenge this week to return to No. 1. Because neither is playing the rest of the year — and Rose won the Indonesian Open last year — Koepka would stay at the top. JACK'S MAGIC NUMBER It has been 50 years since Jack Nicklaus first appeared at an American Cancer Society benefit at The Breakers in West Palm Beach, Florida, and it produced an unexpected memory: It's the only time he shot 59. Nicklaus played an 18-hole exhibition that day with Julius Boros, Sam Snead and Dave Marr. 'Sam was really ticked off,' Nicklaus said. 'He shot 64 and got clipped by five.' Nicklaus never shot better than 62 in the 2,153 rounds he played on the PGA Tour. DIVOTS Kevin Chappell is having a micro discectomy procedure on his back and is not sure when he will return. Chappell, who had a chance to win the British Open with two holes remaining, said in an Instagram post that it was the best option to deal with his ailing back. ... The U.S. Women's Open is returning to Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania in 2024. In Gee Chun won the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster in 2015 when it set attendance records. ... Minjee Lee has been awarded the Greg Norman Medal as Australia's best golfer of the year. Lee, who won the Vic Open and the Volvik Championship and reached No. 6 in the world, beat out Jason Day, who won the Farmers Insurance Open and Wells Fargo Championship. ... The PGA of America has a new partnership with Missions Hills Group in Chia to open golf academies in Shenzhen and Hainan Island. Pacific Pines Sports Group in China will manage the properties. STAT OF THE WEEK Since being picked for the Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia has finished in the top 10 in five straight tournaments. It's his longest streak of top 10s since seven in a row at the end of 2008 and start of 2009. FINAL WORD 'I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I am very determined.' — Bryson DeChambeau.
  • Trump, GOP leaders meet on border wall as shutdown looms
    Trump, GOP leaders meet on border wall as shutdown looms
    With a partial government shutdown looming in just 10 days, President Donald Trump is meeting with Republican leaders to hash out a spending plan that includes funding for Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico. Trump is seeking $5 billion for the wall and has said it could be a 'good time' for a shutdown if he doesn't receive the funding he wants. The wall was a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign. House Republicans approved $5 billion for the wall in a key committee, but a bipartisan bill in the Senate allocates just $1.6 billion for the border. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Tuesday's White House meeting 'very productive' and said Trump 'is very solid with where he wants to go and what he needs to have a secure border.
  • Off-duty officers in altercation at The Battery; 2 resign, several under investigation
    Off-duty officers in altercation at The Battery; 2 resign, several under investigation
    What started as a fun night out at The Battery turned into a major shift at the Sandy Springs Police Department. Channel 2's Mark Winne has learned through sources that an altercation involving a SWAT team commander led to two resignations. Now, several officers are under investigation. 'The message here is: We take your conduct as a direct reflection of us. Whether it's on duty or off-duty, your conduct can have an impact on your career here at the Sandy Springs Police Department,' said deputy chief Keith Zgonc. The shocking allegations of what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.  TRENDING STORIES: All Decatur City Schools on lockdown as police investigate bomb, gun threats 2 FedEx trucks involved in crash, spill packages across I-75 Stacey Abrams' organization files Georgia elections lawsuit  
  • Judge to utility: Explain any role in deadly California fire
    Judge to utility: Explain any role in deadly California fire
    A U.S. judge overseeing a criminal case against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. asked the utility Tuesday to explain any role it may have played in a massive wildfire that destroyed a Northern California town and killed nearly 90 people. Judge William Alsup in San Francisco directed PG&E in a court filing to respond to a series of questions about power line safety and wildfires. He is overseeing a jury verdict and sentence against PG&E after a natural gas pipeline explosion killed eight people and destroyed 38 homes in the San Francisco Bay Area eight years ago. Investigators have not determined the cause of the wildfire that began Nov. 8 and tore through the town of Paradise, destroying nearly 14,000 homes and killing at least 88 people. Speculation, however, has centered on PG&E, which reported an outage around the time and place the fire ignited. Another transmission line also malfunctioned a short time later, possibly sparking a second fire. In Tuesday's filing, Alsup said he wants to know whether any requirements in the sentence handed down last year for the 2010 pipeline blast in San Bruno 'might be implicated' if the reckless operation or maintenance of PG&E power lines ignited a wildfire. He noted that the sentence required PG&E not to engage in any additional crimes. Another judge had ordered the utility to pay a $3 million fine and run television commercials publicizing its pipeline safety convictions. He also ordered an independent monitor to oversee the safety of its gas pipeline system and put the company on probation for five years. PG&E spokeswoman Erin Garvey said the utility was aware of Alsup's notice and was reviewing it. 'We continue to focus on assessing infrastructure, safely restoring power where possible and helping our customers recover and rebuild,' she said. Alsup also asked what requirements of the sentence might be affected by any 'inaccurate, slow, or failed reporting of information about any wildfire by PG&E' and what steps the independent monitor has taken to improve the utility's safety and reporting on power lines and wildfires. The judge asked for 'an accurate and complete statement' of any role PG&E may have played in the Northern California fire and all other wildfires in California since its sentencing. Alsup's questions also were directed to the U.S. attorney's office, which prosecuted PG&E for the San Bruno blast, and the monitor overseeing its gas pipeline safety. Several fire victims have sued the company, blaming its equipment for the blaze.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.