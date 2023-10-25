Dan Lanning on Georgia-Michigan College Football Playoff game: ‘I just remember the result’

ATHENS — Much like his former boss, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning doesn’t have much recollection about the 2021 College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Michigan.

The game has come back under review following the investigation into allegations of sign stealing against Michigan. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach, Michigan staffer Connor Stalions had purchased tickets to the 2021 SEC Championship Game, which was Georgia’s last game before playing Michigan that season.

Georgia went on to blast Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl, as the Bulldogs were on their way to winning their first national championship under Kirby Smart. Lanning served as the defensive coordinator for that team and had accepted the Oregon head coaching job prior to the game against Michigan.

“I just remember the result of that game,” Lanning told reporters at his press conference.

Lanning and the Georgia defense held Michigan to just 11 points. Michigan turned the ball over three times in the loss. Georgia had 7.0 tackles for loss in the game to go along with 4.0 sacks. It was a dominant performance for the Georgia defense just after giving up a season-worst 41 points against Alabama.

Kirby Smart was also asked during his Tuesday press conference about the win over Michigan and offered up a similar line to that of Lanning.

“I didn’t notice anything or know anything,” Smart said. “Nobody we talked to warned us or anything like that. I think everybody we play, they say ‘we steal your signals.’ We play somebody, they’re great at stealing your signals. But what they’re referencing is different than stealing them. They’re coming in and you’re talking about someone coming in and filming them, that’s completely different. We’ve tried to hide the signals, hold the calls, put signs up, do all that. But there’s nothing I remember about the Michigan game that makes me think that.”

