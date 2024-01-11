Dan Lanning doubles down on future at Oregon, will not be next coach at Alabama

ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning doubled down on his pledge to stay with the Ducks and will not be the next head coach at Alabama.

Lanning, who led Oregon to a 12-2 record and Pac-12 Championship Game appearance against eventual CFP runner-up Washington in his second season leading the Ducks, posted a video from a team meeting on his social media timeline on Thursday.

“It means something to be an Oregon Duck,” Lanning said in the video clip he posted from a team meeting.

“Everybody makes commitments to things they’re gonna do; there’s a lot of starters, but the world doesn’t have a lot of what? Finishers. We’re finishing.”

Lanning’s buyout to leave Oregon was reportedly $20 million, most among the initial candidates to replace retiring Tide coach Nick Saban.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has a $12 million buyout, Dabo Swinney has a $7.5 million buyout, Penn State coach James Franklin has a $6 million buyout and Florida State coach Mike Norvell has a $4 million buyout, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

