College

Dan Lanning doubles down on future at Oregon, will not be next coach at Alabama

Washington State v Oregon EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks watches gameplay in the first half of their game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Lydia Ely/Getty Images) (Lydia Ely/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning doubled down on his pledge to stay with the Ducks and will not be the next head coach at Alabama.

Lanning, who led Oregon to a 12-2 record and Pac-12 Championship Game appearance against eventual CFP runner-up Washington in his second season leading the Ducks, posted a video from a team meeting on his social media timeline on Thursday.

“It means something to be an Oregon Duck,” Lanning said in the video clip he posted from a team meeting.

“Everybody makes commitments to things they’re gonna do; there’s a lot of starters, but the world doesn’t have a lot of what? Finishers. We’re finishing.”

Lanning’s buyout to leave Oregon was reportedly $20 million, most among the initial candidates to replace retiring Tide coach Nick Saban.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has a $12 million buyout, Dabo Swinney has a $7.5 million buyout, Penn State coach James Franklin has a $6 million buyout and Florida State coach Mike Norvell has a $4 million buyout, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

