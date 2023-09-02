College

Could Carson Beck lead Georgia to championships? Tim Tebow express confidence

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart referring to Carson Beck’s talents when he said Beck could have been Georgia’s quarterback “all this time,” but it did beg the question.

Kirby Smarts shares belief in Carson Beck

What if it had been Beck all this time? Could the Bulldogs be going for a three-peat if Beck had held the job over Stetson Bennett in 2021?

At the time of this article, 43 percent of the respondents believe Georgia would have fared as well (28 percent) or better (15.5 percent) had Beck had control of the Bulldogs’ offense.

SEC legend Tim Tebow expressed his confidence in Beck entering Georgia’s opening game against UT-Martin.

“He might not have the same experience that Stetson Bennett had, but this kid’s talent is even more,” Tebow said on ESPN SportsCenter.

Read more at DawgNation.com

