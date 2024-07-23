College

Cortez Smith: Why he’s already focused on the path set by former UGA great Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

10/07/23 - Kentucky vs. Georgia Hairy Dawg during Georgias game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Cortez Smith has been through approximately 300 workouts by now with local offensive line trainer Kevin McAlmont. McAlmont is a guru and it shows when Smith hits the grass.

There has been a purpose to their sessions over the last two years.

Perhaps the better term would be a path to all that hard work and sweat equity.

When Georgia started to recruit Smith heavily years ago, they started bringing up the name of a current player who was performing like an all-timer for the program at the center spot.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!