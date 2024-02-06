Confidence will be a big difference maker for Carson Beck in 2024: ‘There’s no doubt anymore’

ATHENS — There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about Georgia entering the 2024 season. Many of them are tied to the return of Carson Beck.

Unlike some of the other top teams in the country, Georgia returns its starting quarterback. He threw for 24 touchdowns, 3,941 yards and set a school record for completion percentage in a season.

And that all came after he spent an offseason trying to win a starting quarterback job and thus starting for the first time since he was a senior in high school.

As Georgia makes it way through this offseason, Beck now has a year of experience under his belt. A year of ups, downs and lessons learned.

Read more at DawgNation.com