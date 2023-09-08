College

Confidence still high for Carson Beck heading into Ball State: ‘Once he’s rolling, he’s rolling’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Carson Beck (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Sanford Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Carson Beck told reporters after Georgia’s 48-7 win over UT-Martin that he didn’t really settle in until the second quarter. That he was anxious during the first quarter of the first start of his career.

The hope is that much like in the win over UT-Martin, Beck will settle in during his second start on Saturday against Ball State.

Beck wasn’t the only player contributing with the first-time offense. Oscar Delp was in a similar position and scored his first Sanford Stadium touchdown in the win.

