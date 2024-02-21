Condon homers twice as Bulldogs rout Panthers

ATLANTA-----Charlie Condon hit a pair of home runs and Logan Jordan drove in four runs as Georgia dismantled Georgia State 15-0 Tuesday for its second straight shutout.

Six Bulldog pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Georgia built a 7-0 lead after two innings. Sophomore Jarvis Evans pitched three scoreless innings as part of a planned staff outing for the win. The final five hurlers all made their Bulldog debut this season as Tyler McLoughlin took care of the next two innings with three strikeouts followed by Zach Harris, Daniel Padysak, DJ Radtke and Luke Wiltrakis.

Condon got the offense going in the first when he smashed an 0-2 offering from Jack Butler over the fence in right field for his first home run of the year. His second home run of the day made it 8-0 in the in the fourth as he finished 3-for-3 with four runs scored, two walks and two RBI. Jordan provided a three-run double to cap a five-run outburst in the second inning. The Bulldogs led 10-0 after seven innings and recorded another five-run frame in the eighth for the final. Graduate Paul Toetz highlighted the inning with a pinch-hit, three-run home run, his first as a Bulldog.

“We told the guys to concentrate on being consistent, to attack and stay focused regardless of who we’re playing, where we’re playing or what the score is,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson. “We were able to build an early lead and that set the tone.”

The Panthers (1-3) employed nine pitchers on the day with Butler taking the loss to fall to 0-1.

Georgia returns to action at Foley Field Friday when it begins a three-game set against Northern Kentucky. First pitch is set for 3:02 p.m. and will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

