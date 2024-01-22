Column: Georgia built on class, Dooley Code applies during college football’s trying transition

ATHENS — Georgia football fans are following this offseason intently, their program at its zenith under ninth-year coach Kirby Smart.

Just as Smart says the Bulldogs aren’t practicing to beat one team, rather, practicing to win all of them, the fans take the same approach.

Georgia fans want every player, so when top-flight transfer Caleb Downs chose Ohio State over the Bulldogs last Friday, there was that “10 percent” on social media that turned ugly.

It was unfortunate and another example of how some college fans are still rewiring their thinking as the sport as turned from amateur to professional right before their eyes.

These are business decisions being made during this trying time of college football’s transition from amateurism to free agency.

Downs, who starred at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, was understandably in high demand, the No. 1-ranked player who has gone in the portal.

But when Downs or any player chooses whatever school for whatever reason, neither he nor his family motives should have to come under scrutiny and attack on social media channels.

There are few things more cowardly and less credible than anonymous attacks, and those taking part should think twice before hitting the “send” button.

The late Vince Dooley had everything to do with building Georgia football into a class program as well as a powerhouse, and several coaches have maintained that look and feel in the years since.

The Downs’ case was an example of social media and overzealous websites pouring fuel to the fire on the family’s anticipated decision, with what proved to be erroneous “sure thing” and “done deal” reports.

A brand-new but broken collegiate free-agent and transfer system was at the root cause in what has become a one-of-a-kind and hopefully short-lived Wild Wild West setting in collegiate football.

