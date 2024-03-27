College

Column: Georgia basketball narrative changing, gutsy road win at Ohio State sparks school pride

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

stegeman coliseum

Georgia hunkered down in the final seconds at Ohio State, holding on for a 79-77 win when the Buckeyes missed a last-second field goal attempt.

Yes, “just like football,” some Bulldogs fans noted, recalling how Georgia beat Ohio State (42-41) in the 2022 CFP Peach Bowl semifinal when the Buckeyes missed a last-second field goal attempt.

Except Georgia basketball has been nothing like Georgia football in terms of its tradition, success, facilities, funding or fan support.

Did you know UGA has won only one regular-season SEC title, and two SEC tournaments in the last 100 years?

