Column: Alabama fumbling coaching transition, questions surround Kalen DeBoer

It has been a bumpy start for Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa, to say the least.

The new Alabama head coach has struggled to keep key players and staff members in place, leading many to wonder if DeBoer can get the Tide rolling once again.

There are serious questions after celebrated offensive coordinator and play caller Ryan Grubb left DeBoer after 12 years at his side to become the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Grubb’s presence had added credibility to the DeBoer hire; Nick Saban had interviewed him for the Alabama offensive coordinator position just one year before.

Grubb took former DeBoer offensive line coach Scott Huff with him to the Seahawks, putting another dent into the staff Tide athletic director Greg Byrne thought he was getting.

