College football insider says there’s a ‘pretty wide gap between Kirby Smart and the next-best coach

ATHENS — There’s been significant turnover at the top of the coaching ranks in college football this offseason. Nick Saban has retired. Jim Harbaugh is now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers.

With all the change at the top of the sport, it has led to many in the college football community re-evaluating who they see as the top coach in college football.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic though had little trouble in selecting his top choice. That would be Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

“The easiest one to ID on this list. Smart is 94-16 with two national titles, and he’s 86-11 since that 8-5 debut season,” Feldman wrote. “In the last seven years, Georgia has finished no worse than No. 7 in the final AP poll. Smart is 24-0 the past three years in SEC regular season games. The gap between him and the second spot is pretty wide right now.”

