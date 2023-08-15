College

College football insider places 2 Georgia football players on his annual ‘Freaks’ list

By Connor RIley, DawgNation

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship (1/9/23) Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor RIley, DawgNation

When you recruit as well as Georgia has under Kirby Smart, you’re bound to land some players who have special athletic traits.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic put together a list of the best athletes, or Freaks, in the country. It’s something he’s done on an annual basis, helping determine the top athletes in the sport.

Two Georgia football players made Feldman’s list of 101 players. Tight end Brock Bowers and running back Branson Robinson earned the recognition for the Bulldogs this time around.

In addition to being one of the best athletes in the sport, Bowers is also one of the best players. He’s led Georgia in receiving in each of his first two seasons while racking up 24 touchdowns in that span.

