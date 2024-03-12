As college football enters as new era, spring practice is still business as usual for Kirby Smart

ATHENS — As hard as it might be to believe, Tuesday will be the start of Kirby Smart’s ninth spring practice at Georgia.

He likely won’t be imploring fans to pack Sanford Stadium as he did prior to his first G-Day in 2016. After all the success he’s achieved, he doesn’t need to do so.

There is no new 5-star quarterback to see, as was the case in 2018 and 2021. Only returning is Carson Beck, perhaps the top quarterback in the country.

Nor will he have to answer questions about repeating as a national champion, something he’s had to deal with in each of the past two seasons.

