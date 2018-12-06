Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings at least four days a week. This play sheet offers up another viewpoint on the upcoming decision from 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood.

Jadon Haselwood is the nation’s No. 1 WR from the class of 2019 on the 247Sports composite. The one-time UGA commitment will be a part of a Cedar Grove team that will seek a state title against a stout Peach County team on Dec. 11.

Georgia is still in this recruiting race. It seems accurate to include Miami, FSU and Oklahoma among that lot, too. At least.

That is a reporter’s perception of that decision. It must be stated that Haselwood recently said his thoughts were so cloudy he couldn’t even name a top 5. There’s a strong urge out there for readers to follow this recruitment to the very end.

Those that have seen his film realize that he’s just that good of a player. The dramatic twists and turns are just part of the deal with the nation’s top players.

But there’s also a need here to not beat the story to death. He will not decide until he puts on a hat live on NBC from the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5.

There has been some pacing to DawgNation’s coverage of Haselwood this season for that very reason.

We recently had a conversation with a source close to Haselwood to get his view of the upcoming decision.

It warranted an update.

Darrin Hood is a close friend and mentor to Haselwood. Those two have known each other since his sophomore year. Hood is at every game and he will travel with him on road trips.

He is a constant presence in his life. The view he shared on this decision helps to balance out several key parts of this recruitment.

Hood, to be clear, still feels his friend is uncertain about his decision.

The thing he is not uncertain about is how Haselwood feels about Georgia.

“UGA still has a huge chance,” Hood said. “Jadon and coach [James] Coley are still very close and he’s a big-time UGA fan. The fact that fans think UGA is out of consideration is crazy. We’re talking about a fan of the ‘Dawgs’ even before even before he had an offer from UGA.”

Hood considered the idea the Bulldogs might be gaining ground on Haselwood since he chose to de-commit in October. Is it that? Are the Bulldogs losing ground? Or are they simply maintaining their appeal?

“I think its still the same,” Hood said. “But he does realize UGA is passing more. He doesn’t miss [checking in on] a UGA game. Even when [we’re on] on the road he’ll ask what’s the score of the UGA game.”

Haselwood, in those instances, will even quiz Hood about the stats from those games.

The 5-star prospect has told DawgNation he is not watching those games, but Hood provides added context that Georgia is still very much on his mind.

Another view on where things stand with Jadon Haselwood

DawgNation collected Haselwood’s thoughts last Friday. He made it clear he was aware the Bulldogs did not have an assistant coach at his state semifinal game.

But the Bulldogs were the only school to do an in-home visit with him last week. FSU and Miami used their weekly visit quota to check on him at a GHSA Class 3A state semifinal game.

“I personally think its UGA and everyone else,” Hood said. “UGA stands alone. That’s just my personal feeling because I know how he feels about the school but he always says he doesn’t have a top school. Those are just my personal thoughts from being around him.”

Hood says that he sees Haselwood as having one primary goal. That’s to make it to the NFL and play on Sundays. That will open up so many new possibilities for his life and the lives of those he cares about.

What comes after that? According to Hood, it is something that goes beyond stats.

“His goal is to win a national championship one day,” Hood said.

Is that really what he wants most?

“I know that’s what he wants most,” Hood said. “… He talks about playing in the national championship and embracing all the pressure that comes with it.”

Another nugget about the Jadon Haselwood decision

This one has to do with timing. There are some of those internet detectives out there that feel they can read their favorite crystal balls better than their Twitter timelines.

There’s a working theory out there that some sleuthing could unlock Jadon Haselwood’s eventual decision long before his announcement moment on Jan. 5. Those folks can:

Study who Auburn offers and signs at WR during the early period

Check who FSU offers and signs at WR during the early period

Note who Georgia offers and signs at WR during the early period

Observe who Oklahoma signs at WR during the early period

See who Miami offers and signs at WR during the early period

Those clues could potentially reveal the decision that Haselwood made during the early period well in advance of his All-American Bowl reveal.

The real CSI-types can even study the student phone directories at those schools.

That no longer sounds logical. The school that signs Haselwood will need to prioritize a scholarship for him during the early period to enroll early in January.

“All the potential schools know that he’s not doing anything until he puts on a hat on January 5,” Hood said. “If they can’t wait until then I feel like it’s their loss. No moves will be made until then because he’s undecided on which school it will be.”

According to Hood, Haselwood will not sign anywhere during the early period.

“January 5 is going to be a good day for some team,” he said.

Remembering Jadon Haselwood after the Oklahoma win

Hood’s view of Haselwood being a fan brings to mind a story from last January. That was when Georgia knocked off Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma.

The nation’s No. 1 receiver celebrated like a fan. Haselwood even did so before Sony Michel ran for the deciding touchdown.

His party began after Lorenzo Carter blocked that kick in The Rose Bowl.

“I went outside,” Haselwood said earlier this year. “It was 30-something degrees and I was running down the street. I was happy for them. It has been a long time coming.”

And he was guilty of premature celebration that night. Shirtless.

“When ‘Zo blocked that field goal, that’s when I knew we had it won,” Haselwood said at the time. “I knew it was over with. I was excited. It was cool outside, but I didn’t feel it like that. I had so much adrenaline running through me that night.”

What else is going on with UGA recruiting?

DawgNation published a lengthy set of recruiting notes yesterday regarding the many things going on right now around the program.

The biggest of those was the affirmation that 4-star DE Bill Norton feels about the fact he will be at Georgia next season. His chances of remaining in the UGA class have been widely discussed of late.

That update also included at least a half-dozen “blips” about what DawgNation was hearing regarding both the 2019 and 2020 class. It was a busy day yesterday and one of those that didn’t make that list was the news that 4-star LB Rian Davis now plans to no longer

Take an official visit to Alabama this week

Take any other official visits

He feels good about being shut down in his recruitment

Davis will be at UGA from Dec. 13-15 for his official visit with other key targets and 2019 commits

Dillon Gabriel, the 2-star QB prospect from Hawaii, welcomed Bulldog QB coach James Coley on Tuesday. He will take his official visit to UGA this weekend. We had a brief update on him in that previous link, but it makes sense to also drop his senior film right here.

It should balance out the concerns about the pursuit of a 2-star QB who had been committed to Army for a time. He’s listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds on his Hudl highlight profile page.

While on the subject of QBs, it makes sense to bring up the name of 4-star QB commit John Rhys Plumlee out of Oak Grove High School in Mississippi. His team lost 31-27 to 5-star ILB Nakobe Dean and his squad for the Class 6A state championship in the Magnolia State last Friday.

Plumlee, of all things, not only worked under center but he also punted, returned kicks and played some at safety for Oak Grove that night.

Plumlee finished 18 of 34 through the air for 337 yards with four touchdowns. He threw one interception, but also added 32 rushing yards on his nine carries.

For the season, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,834 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also covered 8.9 yards per attempt for 1,444 rushing yards and another 19 scores.

He is credited with having true 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash. Plumlee now rates as the nation’s No. 8 dual-threat QB prospect for 2019 on the 247Sports composite ratings. That slots him as the nation’s No. 266 overall prospect for this class.

Did you see “Before the Hedges” on Wednesday?

There’s so much going on right now it requires a weekly live recruiting special where DawgNation staffers interact for an entire hour with our online community.

We call it “Before the Hedges” and more than 21,000 folks have viewed the show on Facebook alone. Not to mention on the DawgNation Youtube channel and on Twitter.

We’re thankful to everyone who joined our show on Wednesday afternoon. We covered several topics, including:

5-star OL Clay Webb’s impending decision on Dec. 10

The early enrollee picture and what that looks like

Key dates to track with UGA recruiting up ahead

5-star WR Jadon Haselwood

