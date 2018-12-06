Listen Live
cloudy-day
43°
H 50
L 34

!
Traffic
Winter Weather:

Download the WSB Radio App to Track Potential Winter Weather this Weekend

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
43°
Mostly Clear
H 50° L 34°
  • cloudy-day
    43°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 50° L 34°
  • clear-day
    50°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 50° L 34°
  • cloudy-day
    51°
    Tomorrow
    Cloudy. H 51° L 39°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Close friend and mentor to Jadon Haselwood shares his view on the 5-star decision
Close

Close friend and mentor to Jadon Haselwood shares his view on the 5-star decision

Close friend and mentor to Jadon Haselwood shares his view on the 5-star decision

Close friend and mentor to Jadon Haselwood shares his view on the 5-star decision

By: Jeff Sentell DawgNation
Jadon Haselwood-UGA football-Georgia football-UGA recruiting

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings at least four days a week. This play sheet offers up another viewpoint on the upcoming decision from 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood

 

Jadon Haselwood is the nation’s No. 1 WR from the class of 2019 on the 247Sports composite. The one-time UGA commitment will be a part of a Cedar Grove team that will seek a state title against a stout Peach County team on Dec. 11.

Georgia is still in this recruiting race. It seems accurate to include Miami, FSU and Oklahoma among that lot, too. At least.

That is a reporter’s perception of that decision. It must be stated that Haselwood recently said his thoughts were so cloudy he couldn’t even name a top 5. There’s a strong urge out there for readers to follow this recruitment to the very end.

Those that have seen his film realize that he’s just that good of a player. The dramatic twists and turns are just part of the deal with the nation’s top players.

But there’s also a need here to not beat the story to death. He will not decide until he puts on a hat live on NBC from the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5.

Jadon Haselwood-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting
Darrin Hood sat next to 5-star Jadon Haselwood at the Tennesee game on an unofficial visit this season. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

There has been some pacing to DawgNation’s coverage of Haselwood this season for that very reason.

We recently had a conversation with a source close to Haselwood to get his view of the upcoming decision.

It warranted an update.

Darrin Hood is a close friend and mentor to Haselwood. Those two have known each other since his sophomore year. Hood is at every game and he will travel with him on road trips.

He is a constant presence in his life. The view he shared on this decision helps to balance out several key parts of this recruitment.

Hood, to be clear, still feels his friend is uncertain about his decision.

The thing he is not uncertain about is how Haselwood feels about Georgia.

“UGA still has a huge chance,” Hood said. “Jadon and coach [James] Coley are still very close and he’s a big-time UGA fan. The fact that fans think UGA is out of consideration is crazy. We’re talking about a fan of the ‘Dawgs’ even before even before he had an offer from UGA.”

Hood considered the idea the Bulldogs might be gaining ground on Haselwood since he chose to de-commit in October. Is it that? Are the Bulldogs losing ground? Or are they simply maintaining their appeal?

“I think its still the same,” Hood said. “But he does realize UGA is passing more. He doesn’t miss [checking in on] a UGA game. Even when [we’re on] on the road he’ll ask what’s the score of the UGA game.”

Haselwood, in those instances, will even quiz Hood about the stats from those games.

The 5-star prospect has told DawgNation he is not watching those games, but Hood provides added context that Georgia is still very much on his mind.

Another view on where things stand with Jadon Haselwood

DawgNation collected Haselwood’s thoughts last Friday. He made it clear he was aware the Bulldogs did not have an assistant coach at his state semifinal game.

But the Bulldogs were the only school to do an in-home visit with him last week.  FSU and Miami used their weekly visit quota to check on him at a GHSA Class 3A state semifinal game.

“I personally think its UGA and everyone else,” Hood said. “UGA stands alone. That’s just my personal feeling because I know how he feels about the school but he always says he doesn’t have a top school. Those are just my personal thoughts from being around him.”

Jadon Haselwood-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting
Jadon Haselwood will take his final official visit to UGA from Dec. 13-Dec. 15. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Hood says that he sees Haselwood as having one primary goal. That’s to make it to the NFL and play on Sundays. That will open up so many new possibilities for his life and the lives of those he cares about.

What comes after that? According to Hood, it is something that goes beyond stats.

“His goal is to win a national championship one day,” Hood said.

Is that really what he wants most?

“I know that’s what he wants most,” Hood said. “… He talks about playing in the national championship and embracing all the pressure that comes with it.”

Another nugget about the Jadon Haselwood decision

This one has to do with timing. There are some of those internet detectives out there that feel they can read their favorite crystal balls better than their Twitter timelines.

There’s a working theory out there that some sleuthing could unlock Jadon Haselwood’s eventual decision long before his announcement moment on Jan. 5. Those folks can:

  • Study who Auburn offers and signs at WR during the early period
  • Check who FSU offers and signs at WR during the early period
  • Note who Georgia offers and signs at WR during the early period
  • Observe who Oklahoma signs at WR during the early period
  • See who Miami offers and signs at WR during the early period
Jadon Haselwood-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting
Jadon Haselwood de-committed from UGA back in October. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Those clues could potentially reveal the decision that Haselwood made during the early period well in advance of his All-American Bowl reveal.

The real CSI-types can even study the student phone directories at those schools.

That no longer sounds logical. The school that signs Haselwood will need to prioritize a scholarship for him during the early period to enroll early in January.

“All the potential schools know that he’s not doing anything until he puts on a hat on January 5,” Hood said. “If they can’t wait until then I feel like it’s their loss. No moves will be made until then because he’s undecided on which school it will be.”

According to Hood, Haselwood will not sign anywhere during the early period.

“January 5 is going to be a good day for some team,” he said.

Remembering Jadon Haselwood after the Oklahoma win

Hood’s view of Haselwood being a fan brings to mind a story from last January. That was when Georgia knocked off Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma.

The nation’s No. 1 receiver celebrated like a fan. Haselwood even did so before Sony Michel ran for the deciding touchdown.

His party began after Lorenzo Carter blocked that kick in The Rose Bowl.

“I went outside,” Haselwood said earlier this year. “It was 30-something degrees and I was running down the street. I was happy for them. It has been a long time coming.”

And he was guilty of premature celebration that night. Shirtless.

“When ‘Zo blocked that field goal, that’s when I knew we had it won,” Haselwood said at the time. “I knew it was over with. I was excited. It was cool outside, but I didn’t feel it like that. I had so much adrenaline running through me that night.”

What else is going on with UGA recruiting? 

DawgNation published a lengthy set of recruiting notes yesterday regarding the many things going on right now around the program.

The biggest of those was the affirmation that 4-star DE Bill Norton feels about the fact he will be at Georgia next season. His chances of remaining in the UGA class have been widely discussed of late.

That update also included at least a half-dozen “blips” about what DawgNation was hearing regarding both the 2019 and 2020 class. It was a busy day yesterday and one of those that didn’t make that list was the news that 4-star LB Rian Davis now plans to no longer

  • Take an official visit to Alabama this week
  • Take any other official visits
  • He feels good about being shut down in his recruitment
  • Davis will be at UGA from Dec. 13-15 for his official visit with other key targets and 2019 commits

Dillon Gabriel, the 2-star QB prospect from Hawaii, welcomed Bulldog QB coach James Coley on Tuesday. He will take his official visit to UGA this weekend. We had a brief update on him in that previous link, but it makes sense to also drop his senior film right here.

It should balance out the concerns about the pursuit of a 2-star QB who had been committed to Army for a time. He’s listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds on his Hudl highlight profile page.

While on the subject of QBs, it makes sense to bring up the name of 4-star QB commit John Rhys Plumlee out of Oak Grove High School in Mississippi. His team lost 31-27 to 5-star ILB Nakobe Dean and his squad for the Class 6A state championship in the Magnolia State last Friday.

Plumlee, of all things, not only worked under center but he also punted, returned kicks and played some at safety for Oak Grove that night.

Plumlee finished 18 of 34 through the air for 337 yards with four touchdowns. He threw one interception, but also added 32 rushing yards on his nine carries.

For the season, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,834 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also covered 8.9 yards per attempt for 1,444 rushing yards and another 19 scores.

He is credited with having true 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash. Plumlee now rates as the nation’s No. 8 dual-threat QB prospect for 2019 on the 247Sports composite ratings. That slots him as the nation’s No. 266 overall prospect for this class.

Did you see “Before the Hedges” on Wednesday? 

There’s so much going on right now it requires a weekly live recruiting special where DawgNation staffers interact for an entire hour with our online community.

We call it “Before the Hedges” and more than 21,000 folks have viewed the show on Facebook alone. Not to mention on the DawgNation Youtube channel and on Twitter.

We’re thankful to everyone who joined our show on Wednesday afternoon. We covered several topics, including:

  • 5-star OL Clay Webb’s impending decision on Dec. 10
  • The early enrollee picture and what that looks like
  • Key dates to track with UGA recruiting up ahead
  • 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood

 

Miss any Intel? The DawgNation recruiting archive will get you up to speed just as fast as former Georgia All-American LB Roquan Smith found the ball after the snap.

The post Close friend and mentor to Jadon Haselwood shares his view on the 5-star decision appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • State Dept.’s Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador, reports say
    State Dept.’s Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador, reports say
    President Donald Trump is expected to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to news reports Thursday.  >> Read more trending news  Trump announced Wednesday that he would announce a replacement for Haley by the end of the week. Several news outlets, including CNN, are reporting that Trump will announce Nauert as his nominee Friday.  Haley officially announced in October she was leaving the post by the end of the year and had told the president earlier this year that she wanted to leave the job by the end of 2018. During a joint appearance at the White House in early October, when Trump and Haley announced her departure, Haley told the president she is not running for president in 2020 and that she fully intends to campaign for him. Trump confirmed last month that Nauert, who has very little foreign policy experience, was among those being considered to replace Haley. At the time, the president said Nauert was “under very serious consideration,” The Associated Press reported. “She’s excellent. She’s been with us a long time,” Trump said. “She’s been a supporter for a long time.” >> Related: Nikki Haley has resigned as Ambassador to U.N. Nauert was hired at the State Department under former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. She’s a former Fox News reporter, and she worked at ABC as a reporter before joining Fox.
  • Responding to homophobic tweets, Kevin Hart draws more ire
    Responding to homophobic tweets, Kevin Hart draws more ire
    Kevin Hart's response to criticism over earlier homophobic tweets has further inflamed the backlash to the newly minted Oscar host. On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should 'stop being negative' after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn't going to 'let the craziness frustrate me.' Hart said he 'loves everybody.' The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it has reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart's management to 'discuss Kevin's anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record.' In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said 'if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.' The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony. A representative for the academy didn't respond to messages Thursday.
  • NYPD officer faces May trial in Eric Garner chokehold death
    NYPD officer faces May trial in Eric Garner chokehold death
    A New York City police officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man will face an NYPD disciplinary trial next May - nearly five years after the man's pleas of 'I can't breathe' became a rallying cry against police brutality, an administrative judge said Thursday. The judge rejected demands from Daniel Pantaleo's lawyer to delay the officer's department trial in the death of Eric Garner until July, when time runs out for federal prosecutors to file civil rights charges against him. The NYPD trial will start May 13 and could take about two weeks, the judge said. Pantaleo, who is white, is charged with reckless use of a chokehold and intentional use of a chokehold in Garner's July 2014 death in Staten Island. Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, could be heard on an amateur video shouting 'I can't breathe!' as Pantaleo placed him in an apparent chokehold, which is banned under police department policy, after officers stopped him for selling untaxed cigarettes. If convicted, the 33-year-old Pantaleo could face punishment ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing from the department. He was stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty after the incident. Pantaleo's lawyer, Stuart London, said the officer used a takedown move taught by the police department, not a banned chokehold, and will be vindicated. After a brief hearing, his union issued a statement blaming the 350-pound Garner's poor health and resisting arrest for his death. Pantaleo, wearing a dark suit, didn't speak during the brief hearing at police headquarters and lingered in the trial room with his head down as a crowd, including Garner's relatives, emptied out. 'I felt sort of numb being in the same space as my son's murderer,' said Garner's mother, Gwen Carr. She wants the police department to fire Pantaleo and others who were involved in her son's arrest. Garner, who had asthma, suffered a heart attack in an ambulance and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo in December 2014. The Civilian Complaint Review Board, the police watchdog agency prosecuting his disciplinary case, is seeking transcripts of that proceeding. 'This case demonstrates the danger that is inherent in prejudging incidents absent all of the information that must be considered in order to come to a truthful and accurate conclusion,' union president Patrick Lynch said in a statement. Lynch then attacked Garner's health, saying it was so poor that it was 'highly likely' he would've died if he had decided to flee police instead of refusing to be handcuffed. 'The exertion and stress would have overcome his already seriously ill body and would have resulted in his death,' he said. Pantaleo's union, the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, said Thursday that the officer had used 'the least amount of force necessary' and that Garner couldn't have been subjected to a chokehold because his autopsy showed that his windpipe and hyoid bone were intact — an assertion the medical examiner said was wrong. The city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner pushed back at Lynch's comments, saying that it stood by the original forensic investigation and determination, which found Garner died from injuries including neck compression. 'It is false that crushing of the windpipe and fracture of the hyoid bone would necessarily be seen at autopsy as the result of a chokehold,' Dr. Barbara Sampson, the chief medical examiner, said in a statement. The NYPD decided in July to go forward with disciplinary proceedings, saying it was running out of patience with the federal government's indecision about whether to bring a criminal case. Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco declined to comment Thursday on the status of the department's investigation into the incident. Police Commissioner James O'Neill, who has the final say on officer discipline, said Tuesday: 'We want to get this done.' __ Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak __ Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Democrats win final California race for 40 seat gain in the House
    Democrats win final California race for 40 seat gain in the House
    A month after Election Day, Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) conceded defeat to challenger T.J. Cox on Thursday, as Republicans lost a seventh U.S. House seat to Democrats in California, pushing the party’s net gains to 40 seats in the 2018 mid-term elections, as Democrats triumphed in yet another Congressional district which had voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. A three-term more moderate Republican, Valadao had led by almost eight points on the night of the elections, but mail-in ballots, absentees and provisionals ran against him in the weeks of slow election counting in California, as Cox took the lead last week and won by 862 votes in the final count. “There is no doubt that we are disappointed in the results,” Valadao said in a statement, in which he made no mention of any accusations of election fraud in his Central Valley district in California. “There are truly no words to express how grateful I am to my supporters,” Valadao added, one of seven Republicans who could not survive the Democratic wave in the Golden State. BREAKING: I received a call from Rep. Valadao conceding our election for #CA21. I'm thankful for his six years of service. As the Congressman knows well, it is a great honor to represent #CA21. We will work together to ensure a smooth transition for our constituents. — TJ Cox (@TJCoxCongress) December 6, 2018 Valadao was the 30th incumbent Republican in the House to lose in the mid-terms, the highest number of defeats since the 2010 Tea Party election, when 54 incumbents lost in the November election. Valadao’s defeat also means that of the 25 House Republicans who had won in 2016 in a district where Hillary Clinton had won more votes than Donald Trump, 22 of those seats went for a Democrat in the 2018 mid terms. Of those 25 seats, the only GOP survivors were Rep. John Katko in New York, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania, and Rep. Will Hurd in Texas. Those setbacks were a prime reason why the GOP lost its majority in the House, as Democrats will take charge with at least 235 seats in the 116th Congress. And zero Republicans won over 55% in Clinton districts. Scores of the three who survived election night: #NY24: John Katko (53.1%) #PA01: Brian Fitzpatrick (51.3%) #TX23: Will Hurd (49.2%) https://t.co/PVacZ96rM1 — James Lambert (@hellofasandwich) November 29, 2018 There is one undecided U.S. House seat left, North Carolina’s 9th district, which was originally called for Republicans, but has been consumed by allegations of absentee ballot fraud, as the Democrat in race on Thursday withdrew his concession. “Today I withdraw my concession and call on Mark Harris to end his silence and tell us exactly what he knew, and when,” said Democrat Dan McCready. Democrats on Thursday again made clear they would object to Harris being seated from North Carolina, and also raised the possibility that an objection would be made to Republican Rep. Ross Spano of Florida, who admitted in the last week that he broke federal election laws by taking $180,000 in loans during the campaign, and funneling most of the money into his campaign, by designating it as ‘personal funds.’ “The issue in Florida is one that we’re tracking as well,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who said the issues at hand are serious. “This is about undermining the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol.
  • The Latest: Kentucky LB Allen wins Bednarik as top defender
    The Latest: Kentucky LB Allen wins Bednarik as top defender
    The Latest on the college football awards show (all times local): 8:59 p.m. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen wins the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player, beating out Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle. Allen is the first Kentucky player to win a major college football award since 1950. Earlier in the night, the Disney Spirit Award went to Purdue fan Tyler Trent, the xx-year-old student who is battling cone cancer. Trent gained fame when he was profiled by ESPN's 'College GameDay' before the Boilermakers played Ohio State. Trent was able to attend the game against the Buckeyes and predicted Purdue's upset. ___ 8:48 p.m. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams wins the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman, beating out Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams. Quinnen Williams is the fifth Alabama player to win the Outland. Texas A&M's Braden Mann wins the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter. He is averaging 51.15 yards per punt, a school record and challenging an NCAA record. Cincinnati's James Smith and Utah's Mitch Wishnowsky were the other finalists. ___ 8:15 p.m. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy wins the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver, beating out UMass star Andy Isabella and Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace. Jeudy is the second Crimson Tide player to win the Biletnikoff, joining Amari Cooper. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is the Home Depot coach of the year, one of three major awards announced Wednesday night, the day before the college football awards show. LSU's Devin White won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, becoming the first Tigers player to win the award. Iowa's T.J. Hockenson won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. He is the first sophomore to win the award in its 19 years. ___ 7:45 p.m. Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is the first Bulldogs' player to win the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. The senior beat out LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, the nation's leading, became the fourth Badgers player to win the Doak Walker. That ties Texas for the most of any school. He beat out Memphis' Darrell Henderson and Clemson's Travis Etienne. Syracuse freshman Andre Szmyt wins the Lou Groza as top kicker, beating out Cooper Rothe of Wyoming and Cole Tracy of LSU. ___ AP player of the year Kyler Murray adds the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback as ESPN's College Football Awards show in Atlanta began. But right before the show started it was announced that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. The last five winners of the Walter Camp have gone on to win the Heisman, but only five Heisman winners have failed to win AP Player of the Year since the award started in 1998. Murray beat out Tagovailoa and Washington State's Gardner Minshew II for the Davey O'Brien. The other finalists for the Walter Camp were Murray, Minshew, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Evidence hearing held in case of inmate accused of murdering two correctional officers
    Evidence hearing held in case of inmate accused of murdering two correctional officers
    The trial of one of the men accused  of murdering two correctional officers is one step closer. On Thursday, a judge heard evidence of what could be included in Donnie Rowe's case.  Rowe sat at the table with his defense team, wearing a white jumpsuit and orange Crocs. Prosecutors say he and Ricky Dubose killed Sgts. Chris Monica and Curtis Billue in June of 2017. At times during Thursday's hearing, Channel 2's Lauren Pozen saw Rowe take notes, especially when prosecutors played his interview with FBI agents after he and Rowe were captured in Tennessee.  [READ: Inmate accused of killing officers faces victim's family in court] The judge wouldn't allow us to play the video for you, but we were able to use a screenshot of it.  The FBI agent who questioned Rowe told the court he was very forthcoming. At one point in the interview we watched, Rowe breaks down in tears.  RELATED STORIES: 'Armed and dangerous' inmates accused of killing 2 officers Sheriff reveals which escaped inmate fired deadly shots on prison bus Inmates accused of killing corrections officers back behind bars in Georgia Inmates accused of killing officers appear in court He told the special agent he had met Dubose six months prior to the attack on the prison bus whilethey were being transferred. Rowe says multiple rounds were fired, striking one of the officers directly in the head.  We also heard testimony from the sheriff of Putnam County, who arrived on the scene moments after the attack. He described it as chaotic. He spoke with many inmates, who told him what they saw.  'I obviously was looking for the most information I could get to apprehend these people as quickly as I could. It was clear to me who they were, it was clear to me the crimes that occurred and that was my focus,' says Sheriff Howard Sills.  The judge did not rule on Thursday what will and will not be allowed into evidence. That will be decided at another hearing  date next month. The families of the victims were also in court, at times holding back tears. Pozen spoke with Denise Billue, whose brother was Curtis Billue. She said it is very difficult for her to be here, but she shows up for her brother.  'Our faith is sustaining us. It keeps us strong. In the end, everything is going to work out. We believe in the judicial system, but we also believe in the process,' she said.      
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.