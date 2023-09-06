College

CJ Allen, Xavian Sorey only add to potential of Georgia inside linebacker room

Xavian Sorey Georgia vs. South Carolina (9/17/22) Georgia inside linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) during a game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS – Injuries have mounted at inside linebacker early in the season. Smael Mondon has been dealing with a foot injury that limited him to just six plays in the opener against UT-Martin.

Beyond Mondon, freshman Raylen Wilson has been dealing with a knee injury. He was able to return to practice on Tuesday, but he’s still limited to a black non-contact jersey. EJ Lightsey also didn’t dress in the team’s win over UT-Martin.

With some limited, others had the opportunity to step up into bigger roles. Xavian Sorey was able to make his first career start as a Bulldog. He didn’t register a tackle in the win, but it was still a big moment in Sorey’s development.

“To play stack inside ‘backer and sub rusher, which we ask our guys to do, was a daunting task for him for the first time and first game. But he played hard,” Smart said. “He missed a couple run keys, and he missed a couple walk-aways we call them where you have to walk out of the box. But I’m pleased with Sorey’s development, and he’s been very coachable.”

