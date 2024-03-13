Charlie Condon blasts nation-high 13th homer in Georgia’s 10-5 win over Iowa

ATHENS – Georgia baseball silenced any spring break hangover concerns, treating a home crowd of 2,958 to a 10-5 win over Iowa on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (17-1) flexed their muscles for the student-heavy ‘Greek Night’ crowd, adding four more home runs to their NCAA-leading total of 52. UGA improved to 3-1 against high-major competition with two wins over Georgia Tech and its lone loss to Michigan State.

Georgia will take a nine-game win streak into its conference opener at Kentucky on Friday. The two teams open SEC action at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington (SEC Network+).

UAB transfer Henry Hunter led the Bulldog offense, hitting 2 for 3 with two homers, three RBI and two walks. The UAB transfer, who catches occasionally to relieve veteran Fernando Gonzalez, has three homers on the season.

