College

Charlie Condon blasts nation-high 13th homer in Georgia’s 10-5 win over Iowa

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against Presbyterian College at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

ATHENS – Georgia baseball silenced any spring break hangover concerns, treating a home crowd of 2,958 to a 10-5 win over Iowa on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (17-1) flexed their muscles for the student-heavy ‘Greek Night’ crowd, adding four more home runs to their NCAA-leading total of 52. UGA improved to 3-1 against high-major competition with two wins over Georgia Tech and its lone loss to Michigan State.

Georgia will take a nine-game win streak into its conference opener at Kentucky on Friday. The two teams open SEC action at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington (SEC Network+).

UAB transfer Henry Hunter led the Bulldog offense, hitting 2 for 3 with two homers, three RBI and two walks. The UAB transfer, who catches occasionally to relieve veteran Fernando Gonzalez, has three homers on the season.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!