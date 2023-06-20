College

CFP selection protocol scrutiny: Nick Saban echoes point Kirby Smart made in 2018

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Nick Saban Nick Saban and Kirby Smart

ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2020, so the Bulldogs haven’t had much to worry about where the College Football Playoff Committee is concerned.

But Alabama coach Nick Saban raised a fair and good point earlier this week where the CFP Committee is concerned: Do the four best teams really get in?

Saban’s quote from Joe Klatt’s show is making the rounds and provoking thought and conversation, as it should.

“So, all we do is take the teams that win the most games at the end of the year, put them in the playoffs. But do you really get the best teams?” Saban said. “When they told me that we would be favored against three out of the four teams that got in the playoff, I’m like, why aren’t we in the playoffs?”

