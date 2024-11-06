CFP execs reveal two key reasons Ohio State ahead of Georgia in initial rankings

ATHENS — Ohio State was ranked ahead of Georgia in the first CFP Rankings, but the Bulldogs would be seeded higher than the Buckeyes in the 12-team playoffs if the season ended today.

That might sound confusing to those who haven’t followed the quirks of this new playoff system, which stipulate the four highest-ranked conference champions get the top four seeds and a first-round bye.

At the moment, those top four seeds -- seeds can be different than the rankings -- would be:

1. Oregon (Big Ten)

2. Georgia (SEC)

3. Miami (ACC)

4. BYU (Big 12)

Read more at DawgNation.