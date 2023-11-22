CFP Committee finds Georgia ‘incredibly impressive’ in keeping Bulldogs No. 1

ATHENS — Pressure is mounting as the four-team College Football Playoff field is approaching.

“We’re sitting on six total undefeated teams, five in the top five,” CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan said, asked by DawgNation about Georgia’s hold on the No. 1 spot after beating No. 21 Tennessee by four touchdowns on the road last Saturday.

The Bulldogs held the No. 1 spot with that 38-10 win over the Vols last Saturday, with unbeatens Ohio State, Michigan, Washington and Florida State rounding out the Top 5.

Georgia, it seems, separated itself this week with the sort of impressive road win it had been lacking.

“As we talked about it in the room, Tennessee scores on their first offensive play and, whatever it is, 105,000 or 110,000, people are going crazy,” Corrigan said.

“To see Georgia score on six of their first eight possessions was incredibly impressive. It was incredibly impressive.”

UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach, while Bulldogs’ quarterback Carson Beck is rapidly moving up NFL draft boards.

The focus for Georgia this week is on a 7:30 p.m. game at Georgia Tech, which players have explained is a source of pride for the Bulldogs.

