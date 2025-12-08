College

CFP bracket sets up for Georgia’s possible rematch with Ole Miss, game vs. Carson Beck

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Nate Frazier (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Filed at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia’s path to a CFP Championship will begin where it ended last season and could face an SEC team it played this season.

The Bulldogs (12-1), on the heels of a 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game, earned the No. 3 overall seed and will begin play in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1.

UGA finished last season with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl. The Irish (10-2) were the first-team ranked outside of the CFP 12-team bracket this season.

Read more at DawgNation.

