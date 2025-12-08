CFP bracket sets up for Georgia’s possible rematch with Ole Miss, game vs. Carson Beck

ATHENS — Georgia’s path to a CFP Championship will begin where it ended last season and could face an SEC team it played this season.

The Bulldogs (12-1), on the heels of a 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game, earned the No. 3 overall seed and will begin play in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1.

UGA finished last season with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl. The Irish (10-2) were the first-team ranked outside of the CFP 12-team bracket this season.

