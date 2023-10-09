Carson Beck’s breakout changes everything from national perspective but nothing in Georgia huddle

ATHENS — Carson Beck put himself on the national college football map with his 389-yard, 4-touchdown performance on Saturday, jumping into the “top quarterbacks” conversation.

But nothing will change in the Georgia football huddles, locker room or football building.

Kirby Smart already knew what he had at quarterback, and he tried to tell everyone in August that Beck could have been under center for Georgia’s past two national championships.

“Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire time, and he learned from that,” Smart said in August, a statement that more Bulldogs’ fans are likely to agree on today than last Friday with No. 1-ranked UGA moving to 6-0 and 3-0 in SEC play.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly did the breakdown on Beck’s fast start in Georgia’s 51-13 win over then-No. 20 Kentucky.

Per ESPN stats, Beck was averaging 52.8 yards and 8.5 yards on first-quarter completions entering the game, with Georgia scoring an average of 3.4 points in the first quarters.

Saturday night, Beck was 11-for-11 for 146 yards and generated 14 points in the first quarter.

SEC Network analyst and college QB legend Tim Tebow, like Smart, was bullish on Beck even before his outing against Kentucky.

“I was so impressed with his mentality when they had a tough first half against South Carolina, and the camera is on him, and he winks at the camera as if to say, ‘it’s ok, we’ve got this,’ " Tebow noted. “And he came out and had a really good second half.

