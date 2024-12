ATHENS — Carson Beck understandably doesn’t have a lot of fond memories from the first time Georgia and Texas met.

On a personal level, he threw three interceptions in the 30-15 win.

The game was also marred by Texas fans throwing garbage on the field in protest of a call made by the officials.

Now, Beck will get a second shot at not just playing better against Texas, but leading Georgia to an SEC Championship game win.

Read more at DawgNation.