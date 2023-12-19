Carson Beck return sparks Georgia football national championship hopes for 2024 season

ATHENS — Carson Beck has put the wheels in motion on the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs competing for what would be their third national championship in a four-year window.

Beck made his formal announcement on social media Monday, one day after revealing his plans to play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens against undefeated ACC champion Florida State.

Beck’s decision is a sign the rising fifth-year senior has assurances Coach Kirby Smart and the staff will provide him with a strong supporting cast.

Georgia’s run for a three-peat came up short this season when the team limped into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with elite pass-catching targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey slowed by injuries en route to a 27-24 loss.

The Bulldogs also had lacked the sort of versatile receiving threat out of the backfield they’d had for years with the run of current NFL backs D’Andre Swift, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh.

Smart and his staff are expected to address that through the portal, as Georgia remains the favorite to land Florida back Trevor Etienne through the transfer portal.

The receiver room is in the midst of a shuffle, though transfers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett are expected back, and world-class speedster Arian Smith has remained in the fold.

Senior receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has not announced his intentions for next year and is believed to be undecided.

UGA’s portal exits have included three receivers, an indication that with Beck back the Bulldogs are going after elite impact talent in the early signing class and perhaps portal.

Top 100 prospect and explosive receiving threat NiTareon Tuggle is among those committed along with in-state Cartersville standout Sacovie White.

