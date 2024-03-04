Carson Beck named top returning quarterback in college football by ESPN

ATHENS — Expectations are high for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. He knows that, as one of his reasons for returning for the 2024 season includes winning a national championship.

Beck shined in his first year as Georgia’s starting quarterback, throwing for 24 touchdowns, 3,941 yards and setting a school record for completion percentage in a single season.

Thanks to those gaudy numbers, many in the national media expect Beck to have a monster season. He’s one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

And in a recent poll of ESPN college football analysts, Beck was voted the top quarterback for the upcoming 2024 season.

