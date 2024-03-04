College

Carson Beck named top returning quarterback in college football by ESPN

By Connor RIley, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia's game against Auburn on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Expectations are high for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. He knows that, as one of his reasons for returning for the 2024 season includes winning a national championship.

Beck shined in his first year as Georgia’s starting quarterback, throwing for 24 touchdowns, 3,941 yards and setting a school record for completion percentage in a single season.

Thanks to those gaudy numbers, many in the national media expect Beck to have a monster season. He’s one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

And in a recent poll of ESPN college football analysts, Beck was voted the top quarterback for the upcoming 2024 season.

