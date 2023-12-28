Carson Beck: ‘In my heart’ knew he was staying at Georgia after loss to Alabama

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Carson Beck processes things quickly at quarterback, and apparently where his career decisions are concerned, too.

Beck announced on Dec. 18 he would be returning for another season at Georgia, but the rising SEC star says he knew two nearly weeks before then he would be back in Athens.

“I think I knew, truly, a few days after the (Dec. 2) game,” said Beck, making his first media appearance since his decision was announced. “In my heart I knew exactly what I wanted to do and what I was going to do, I just had to talk to people and make sure everyone was in agreement with what I wanted to do.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, like any other coach, would surely sign off on getting a returning starter back with the sort of NFL talent Beck possesses.

Beck explained at his Orange Bowl media session on Thursday some of the other factors in his decision to come back, claiming some were not as important as others.

In essence, it wasn’t about the money even as college football’s new transfer portal window has more closely resembled an uncapped, unrestricted free agency period.

“The biggest thing for me was obviously coming back, playing with the guys, obviously the camaraderie we have in the locker room, that’s a huge part, and it’s hard to just leave that,” said Beck, who is signed with Everett Sports Marketing.

“I feel like the chemistry we have, the standard that we’ve set, a lot of those things led me to coming back and wanting to do this again with the players around me.”

