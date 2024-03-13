Carson Beck makes it clear championships are much more on his mind than cars

ATHENS — Carson Beck has a fast car.

Georgia wants a ticket to play in the national championship.

Maybe they can make a deal.

Beck is back as Georgia’s quarterback for the 2024 season, his second as a starter. And while he spent ample time answering questions about his new fast car, a Lamborghini, he also made it rather clear he’d much rather have a national championship.

“Our goal is always to win it all, as it should be,” Beck said. “We didn’t achieve that goal, so coming back with that same mindset because we didn’t reach that goal, that led to it. And the connection piece that we have here at Georgia. The relationship that I have with the coaches, with the players, it all came to me making the decision to come back and wanting to do that for another year.”

Read more at DawgNation.