Carson Beck ‘felt like nothing could go wrong’ in Georgia’s 51-13 win over Kentucky

ATHENS — Carson Beck said he felt like nothing could go wrong, and the numbers backed him up.

Beck was 28-of-35 passing for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception in Georgia’s 51-13 win over No. 20-ranked Kentucky on Saturday night.

It was easily the most dominant UGA win of the season, as the Bulldogs out-gained the Wildcats 608 yards to 183, marking the first 600-yard offensive performance since Georgia had 615 against Missouri in 2020.

“We were completing the ball everywhere guys were making plays, had good yards after the catch,” Beck said on ESPN after the game.

“I felt like I was holding the ball back there forever, we had great protection. I didn’t know how many yards I had until you just told me, but that’s cool.”

Beck completed his first 13 passes in the game as Georgia raced out to a 21-0 lead.

“I really felt like nothing could go wrong,” Beck said. “One of our things that we’ve been trying to get after is having a strong start.

