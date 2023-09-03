College

Carson Beck embraces ‘better never rests’ mantra after making first Georgia football start

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgias game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck admitted it felt different on Saturday night in Sanford Stadium. Most obviously, he was referring to the fact that he was making his first collegiate start for the Bulldogs.

But he also spoke about another first on Saturday. That would be his first career rushing touchdown in Georgia’s 48-7 win over UT-Martin.

“It was exciting,” Beck said. “To be the guy running in the end zone is a little different feeling than being the guy that threw it.”

In addition to his second-quarter rushing touchdown, Beck completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also didn’t turn the ball over in the win.

Beck admitted to being a little nervous, stating he didn’t really calm down until the second quarter. It’s understandable, given the last time he started a game of any kind came back in November of 2019.

