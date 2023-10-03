Carson Beck earns praise from Kirk Herbstreit, Kirby Smart following first road win for Georgia

ATHENS — Carson Beck will have more impressive statistical performances than he did on Saturday. He threw for 313 yards on 33 pass attempts. His first touchdown didn’t come until his final throw of the game, a 40-yard connection with Brock Bowers.

But given that it was Georgia’s first road game of the season and that the Bulldogs had to overcome a 10-point first-quarter deficit, Beck earned plenty of his admirers for how he guided Georgia’s offense in a difficult environment.

Be it Kirk Herbstreit or Kirby Smart, those who watched Georgia’s 27-20 win saw impressive maturity from Beck in his first career road start.

“Most quarterbacks start for the first time, and you maybe don’t know enough,” Smart said on Monday. “I felt like I had this relationship where I knew Carson, so I don’t feel like I’ve learned a lot. I knew a lot. He had been in the system. He had played. He had not played in that environment, I’m not trying to exchange experience, but I had been around the kid, he had been in the program, he had been in the offense, I had seen him have good days on third down against our defense, seen him have bad days, seen him make really good decisions with the ball, he’s efficient.

“I guess the only thing I’ve learned is he does have natural composure, but I already thought that. That’s the way he practices. He doesn’t get flustered very easily.”

In addition to engineering a comeback, Beck also maintained poise throughout the afternoon. Georgia did not have a single pre-snap penalty in the win over Auburn.

Georgia worked at length on preparing for a raucous Auburn crowd, and not just in the week prior to the game.

Read more at DawgNation.com.