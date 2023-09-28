Carson Beck dishes on taking shots, ‘comfortability’ in Georgia offense

ATHENS — Carson Beck is ready to take teams deep under the right circumstances, but the Georgia quarterback notes he can’t do it alone.

“When they give us the chance to throw the shot, we have to complete it, we have to execute and try to be perfect in that way,” said Beck, who ranks 26th in the nation in pass efficiency rating.

“That’s the biggest thing, is understanding where to be at the right time, because if you’re there I’m going to deliver the ball.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) figure to get opportunities to throw the deep pass when they play at Auburn (3-1, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Beck explained that the deeper passes haven’t always been there through the early part of the schedule.

“Obviously we’re going to have opportunities throughout the game to hit shots and throw the ball down the field,” Beck said. “(But) a lot of teams have just been playing off, and I take what they give me … "

Georgia actually ranks tied for 14th in the nation with six pass plays of 40 yards or more and three pass plays of 50 yards or more this season.

