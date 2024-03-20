College

Carson Beck, Damon Wilson among those who stood out at practice on Tuesday

By Connor RIley, DawgNation

Georgia Football Practice (8/3/23) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgias practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The Georgia football team held their fourth practice of the spring on Tuesday, once again going full pads.

“A lot of competition out there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “As a whole, the overall feels probably a little younger than what I remember in the past. Maybe it’s the total number of new players. In terms of midyears, I think we’re up a little bit in midyears. We’ve broken a new record every year with more and more midyears, and then the addition of the portal guys. It’s just a lot of new faces out there.”

Players are getting more comfortable, as both young and old faces made plays during practice.

With the Bulldogs almost a third of the way done with spring practice, here are a few players that stood out to DawgNation.

Quarterback Carson Beck:

