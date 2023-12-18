Carson Beck confirms he’ll play in Orange Bowl, unsure about future beyond that

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will play in the Orange Bowl for the Georgia Bulldogs. Beck told reporters he will play in Georgia’s bowl game against Florida State.

The quarterback though was asked about his future beyond that and remained non-committal. Beck’s comments were made at a local Academy Sports, where Beck surprised 15 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens with a holiday shopping spree.

“Yeah, I’m playing in the game,” Beck told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I mean, I think people know that, unless they don’t. But, yes, officially, I am playing in the game.”

Beck has started every game for Georgia so far this season, throwing for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs to another 12-0 regular season before Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“As far as a (pro) decision goes, I’m not sure yet,” Beck said. “I’m just actively thinking But right now I’m focused on trying to beat Florida State.”

To date, Georgia has not had any players opt out of the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs have had 17 players enter the transfer portal.

Beck is seen as one of the top NFL draft prospects at the quarterback position but he is not an obvious first-round pick. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are seen as the top two quarterback prospects, while LSU’s Jayden Daniels has elevated himself into the first-round conversation as well.

In a recent ESPN NFL mock draft, Beck was not projected to be a first-round pick.

Georgia has already had one quarterback depart the program this offseason, with backup Brock Vandagriff transferring to Kentucky. Georgia is also waiting to see if 5-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola ends up sticking with his commitment to Georgia. Despite being committed to Georgia since May, Raiola took a last-minute visit to Nebraska this weekend. He is still publicly committed to Georgia at this point in time.

