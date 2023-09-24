Career day for Carson Beck should inspire even more confidence in Georgia football offense

ATHENS — Carson Beck had his best game as a starter on Saturday night. It probably should’ve been even better.

Beck threw for a career-best 337 yards in Georgia’s 49-21 win over UAB. He had 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win. He once again didn’t turn the ball over for the Bulldogs, a clear strength.

It was another positive step forward for Beck, who showed just how far he’s come since the last time he played UAB in 2021. He threw a pick 6 in that game, with Stetson Bennett playing just about perfect. Bennett displayed that day why he would go on to become a national championship-winning quarterback, as he threw for 5 touchdowns against the Blazers.

Beck still had some throws he’d like back, a sign there’s still room for improvement. He misfired on a fourth-down pass attempt to Rara Thomas. He then overthrew a wide-open Jackson Meeks for what should’ve been a big gain.

But then he placed a perfect pass to Arian Smith, only for the ball to bounce off Smith’s hands.

Hitting on all those would’ve made it a perfect night for Beck. But even on the missed deep shots, Georgia still managed to score touchdowns.

“We took our shots, we took our chances,” Beck said. “On both of those drives where we ended up missing, we ended up coming back and scoring. It’s just like Kirby always says, moment by moment.”

Teammates took note of how Beck, moment by moment, has seemed to improve. Even being the most veteran quarterback on Georgia’s team, it’s a different beast when you’re stepping in as the starting quarterback.

“The more reps he’s get,” Bowers said. “The better he’s going to be.”

Read more at DawgNation.com