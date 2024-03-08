Bulldogs welcome Northern Colorado to Foley Field for weekend series

ATHENS-----Georgia plays host to a four-game set with Northern Colorado starting Friday at Foley Field. First pitch will be at 3:02 p.m., and the entire series will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

The Bulldogs (12-1) are enjoying one of the best starts in school history in this year one of the Wes Johnson era. Sophomore All-America Charlie Condon headlines an offense that leads the NCAA with 35 home runs. He ranks among the national leaders with a .531 batting average, nine home runs, 17 RBI and a 1.224 slugging percentage. Condon has made starts at third base, first base, left field and centerfield with a 1.000 fielding percentage in 35 chances.

This past Wednesday, Georgia defeated Stetson 11-5 at Foley Field as the Bulldog pitchers combined to register 17 strikeouts and no walks. Three of the Hatters five hits were home runs. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs smashed four home runs including a grand slam by sophomore shortstop Kolby Branch who now has a team-best 20 RBI. Condon hit his team-best ninth home run and then drew three walks including two intentional passes.

Splendid Start: Georgia’s best start in the modern era came in 2009 when the Bulldogs raced out to a 14-0 mark. After the UNC series, the Bulldogs will have played 17 games, and the 2009 bunch was 15-2 at that point. The 1992 and 2019 squads were 15-2 after 17 games as well.

About The Bears: Northern Colorado (0-12), led by Mike Anderson, have had a rough start, dropping a trio of four-game road series to Louisiana Tech, Tarleton State and New Mexico State. Two of the Bears losses came in 12 innings. UNC is a member of the Summit League. The Bears are batting .251 with nine home runs and are 22-for-26 in stolen base attempts. Sophomore Kai Wagner, a transfer from Utah, is batting a team-best .356-3-8.

Series History: This marks the first meeting the Bulldogs and the Bears of Northern Colorado.

Pitching Matchups Georgia’s rotation will feature graduate LHP Charlie Goldstein (2-0, 2.00 ERA) on Friday. His last start came at Georgia Tech with the Bulldogs leading 9-3 when play was suspended in the bottom of the fifth. He had struck out a career-high eight through four innings.

Saturday’s starter for game one of a doubleheader will be sophomore RHP Leighton Finley (1-0, 3.72 ERA) and TBA for the second game. Finley’s last start came versus Tech at Coolray Field (2.2 IP, 4H, 4R, 0ER, 2BB, 1K) in Lawrenceville and resulted in a no decision.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs will start sophomore LHP Jarvis Evans (1-0, 1.80 ERA). Evans started this past Tuesday against Georgia Southern at SRP in N. Augusta, S.C. He pitched five innings and allowed one run on two hits with a career-high eight strikeouts but got a no decision. UNC has not announced their rotation.

On Deck: After the UNC series, the Bulldogs face Iowa (6-6) Tuesday at Foley Field and then open Southeastern Conference play on the road with a series against No. 25 Kentucky (12-1) March 15-17.

Rutherford Street Closure: Please note this season that one hour before game time, Rutherford Street, next to Foley Field, will be closed to vehicle traffic until 30 minutes post-game.

