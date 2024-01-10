Bulldogs play host to Razorbacks

Georgia Basketball Game Notes

Game 15: Georgia (11-3, 1-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

Wednesday, January 10 || 9:00 p.m. ET

Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga.

Radio: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network (Scott Howard, play-by-play; Chuck Dowdle, color analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer)

TV: ESPNU (Brian Custer, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, color analyst)

Video Stream: ESPN+

Satellite: SiriusXM 391

History: ARK leads, 26-16

Last Meeting: - ARK, 97-65, on 2/21/2023

Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach:

Mike White Record at UGA: 27-19 (2nd season) Career Record: 270-147 (13th season)

Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach: Eric Musselman Record at UA: 104-47 (5th season) Career Record: 214-81 (9th season)

The Starting 5...

Georgia hosts Arkansas on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. looking to extend a pair of nine-game winning streaks – both overall and at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia’s nine-game winning streak equals the fifth-longest streak in program history and also was the nation’s fifth-longest active streak entering this week.

Georgia is 9-0 at Stegeman Coliseum this season, improving to 22-4 in Mike White’s two seasons at UGA. White is 29-5 all-time at Stegeman, including a 7-1 mark while at Louisiana Tech and Florida.

Georgia will play 14 of 31 (45.2 percent) regular-season games against teams currently featured ESPN.com’s bracketology...and has two more outings against Florida, the “first team out.”

Georgia was the nation’s only Power conference team to face four Power conference foes in its first five outings (Oregon, Wake Forest, Miami and Providence).

The Opening Tip

Georgia returns to the extremely friendly confines of Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday evening to face Arkansas. The Bulldogs are riding a pair of nine-game winning streaks.Georgia improved to 11-3 on the year with last Saturday’s victory at Missouri in its SEC opener. The Bulldogs have won nine straight games – both overall and at Stegeman Coliseum.The overall streak, which dates back to a Nov. 24 victory over Winthrop, ties the fifth-longest in 118 seasons of Georgia Basketball and – entering this week – was tied for the fifth-longest active streak among the 362 teams competing at the Division I level this season.Georgia’s 9-0 start at Stegeman equals the seventh-longest overall and sixth-longest single-season home winning steak ever by the Bulldogs. It’s also the fourth-longest in 61 seasons of play in the Coliseum.





Scouting The Razorbacks

Arkansas arrives in Athens with a somewhat deceptive 9-5 record. Four of the Razorbacks’ five setbacks are teams ranked in this week’s AP poll – No. 7 North Carolina, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 13 Memphis and No. 16 Auburn. Arkansas also owns a win over No. 11 Duke.Tramon Mark leads a trio of Razorbacks scoring at a double-digit pace at 16.5 ppg. Keyon Menefield Jr. and Khalif Battle are chipping in 14.8 ppg and 13.6 ppg, respectively. Trevon Brazile is a single point shy of averaging double figures at 9.9 ppg and leads Arkansas in rebounding at 6.9 rpg.

Series History With Arkansas

Despite Georgia owning a 10-7 lead in meetings between the Bulldogs and Arkansas in Athens, the Razorbacks possess a 26-16 advantage in the all-time series. In the most recent matchup last season on Feb. 21 in Fayetteville,

Kario Oquendo scored 20 points to lead a trio of Bulldogs in double figures in a 97-65 setback to the Razorbacks. Arkansas grabbed an early lead, gradually expanded that margin to 18-8 with 11:42 left in the first half and led by double digits the rest of the evening. Oquendo’s 17-point outing also led Georgia during Arkansas’ last trip to Athens, a 99-73 setback to the Razorbacks on Feb. 2, 2022.Georgia led for 12:33 of a first half that featured three ties and seven lead changes.The Razorbacks knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the period up 53-47. Those totals represented the most points the Bulldogs scored and gave up in a first half during the 2021-22 season. Arkansas began the second period with a 12-2 surge over the opening 3:17 to take control of the contest.

Last Time Out

Russel Tchewa’s season-high tallies of 18 points and 11 rebounds led to his first double-double at Georgia and, more importantly, a 75-68 win at Missouri in the SEC opener last Saturday. Tchewa was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 8-of-9 from the line for Georgia. His 11 rebounds was more than one-third of the 30 individual boards collected by Bulldogs in the contest.

Justin Hill added a season-high 16 points,

Noah Thomasson chipped in 15 points (including the 1,200th of his career) and

Silas Demary Jr. added 10 in his SEC debut.

Georgia used a 16-0 surge to grab a 17-point, 35-18 with 5:50 left in the first half before Missouri responded and cut that gap to 40-38 at the intermission. The contest was a one-possession game for 13:09 of the first 16:29 of the second stanza before the Bulldogs closed out the contest on a 12-3 run. ”From the foul line, especially late, we converted at a pretty high rate,” head coach Mike White said. “I thought we hit some timely threes where if two or three of them don’t go, we could’ve been in trouble and the game could’ve gone the other way. I thought down the stretch defensively, we were pretty sharp. Our communication was at an all-time high in those 40 [minutes] of course, and then the bench scoring continues to help us.” The victory represented the first time Georgia opened SEC play with a road victory since winning at Auburn, 96-84, on Dec. 29, 2016.

Bulldogs’ Bench Providing Productivity

Georgia entered this week ranked No. 28 nationally in benching scoring, with the Bulldogs’ reserves contributing 29.7 points per game. Georgia’s reserves have outscored their counterparts in 13 games, every outing since the season opener. After being outscored 28-22 in bench points by Oregon, the Bulldogs now sport a +184 scoring margin in that specialty stat – a 190-point swing and a massive differential of +14.6 ppg in Georgia’s last 13 outings.

White’s Teams Strong In Stegeman...Now And Then

Georgia is 9-0 at Stegeman Coliseum this season, upping the Bulldogs’ home record to 22-4 under head coach Mike White during his two campaigns in Athens. A year ago, Georgia won its first 10 home games to record just the sixth double-digit home winning streak in program history. The Bulldogs eventually finished 13-4 at Stegeman during the 2022-23 campaign, matching Georgia’s the second-most regular-season home victories ever. White’s success at Stegeman isn’t limited to his time on the Bulldogs’ bench. He was 7-1 in the arena as a visiting head coach. White led Louisiana Tech to an NIT victory over Georgia at Stegeman in 2014 and was 6-1 against the Bulldogs in seven seasons at Florida from 2015-22. All told, White is now 29-5 as a head coach at Stegeman, a sizzling 85.3 winning percentage.

Bulldogs’ Ball Security Takes Dramatic Turn

During Georgia’s first eight games – through the Mercer game – the Bulldogs delivered 87 assists while committing 94 turnovers. That equates to an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.93. During Georgia’s last six games, the Bulldogs have dished out 92 assists while committing just 64 turnovers. That equates to a much healthier assist-to-TO effort of 1.44.

Very “Maddening” Schedule

A Georgia’s 31-game regular-season slate includes 14 matchups – 45.2 percent – against teams featured in the most recent edition of ESPN.com’s Bracketology. The Bulldogs have two additional outings against Florida, the “first team out” of ESPN’s current bracket.

