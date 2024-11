ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild came into the game carrying a lunch pail.

It was a symbolic gesture for the Bulldogs, indicating that flash and substance would not lead to a win.

It was a very meat and potatoes type game for Georgia as the Bulldogs downed Tennessee 31-17.

The Bulldogs scored 31 of the game’s final 38 points to win at home for the 29th straight game.

