Bulldogs to face Hawkeyes on the diamond

ATHENS-----Georgia faces Iowa Tuesday at Foley Field with first pitch at 5:02 p.m. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

This marks the final non-conference game for the Bulldogs before beginning Southeastern Conference action on Friday in Lexington against Kentucky. The Bulldogs (16-1), under the direction of Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson, are riding an eight-game winning streak.

Bulldogs Bashing The Baseball: Sophomore All-America Charlie Condon headlines an offense that leads the NCAA with 48 home runs. He is the national leader with a .565 batting average, a .659 on base percentage, a 1.290 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 35 hits and 29 runs scored. This season, Condon has made starts at third base, first base and all three outfield spots with a 1.000 fielding percentage in 47 total chances. Twelve different Bulldogs have hit a home run this season. This past week, five Bulldogs combined to hit six grand slams. The single season school record for grand slams is eight set by the 2019 club. Georgia got grand slams from junior Slate Alford (two), sophomore Kolby Branch, senior Corey Collins, graduate Dylan Goldstein and senior Fernando Gonzalez. Alford (.379-7-25) hit .414 with four home runs and 15 RBI in six games last week while Goldstein (.351-6-21) batted .545-3-9. Gonzalez is enjoying his finest season of his career, hitting .390-4-16 in 12 games.

Record Start: Georgia’s 16-1 record is the best start in the modern era of Georgia baseball after 17 games. The previous best mark at that point was 15-2 by the 1992, 2009 and 2019 squads.

About Iowa: The Hawkeyes (7-8), coached by Rick Heller, arrive in Athens after dropping a road series 2-1 to Jacksonville State this past weekend. A preseason top 25 team projected to win the Big Ten by league coaches, they are hitting .285 with 18 home runs for a .469 slugging percentage plus are 21-for-27 in stolen base attempts. Iowa has a 6.01 ERA, but opponents are batting just .229 against them. They are 1-3 against SEC teams this year, falling to Auburn 7-5 in Jacksonville, Fla., last month and losing a series 2-1 to Ole Miss in Oxford earlier this month.

Series History: This marks the first meeting the Bulldogs and the Hawkeyes.

Tuesday Pitching Matchup: Georgia will start graduate RHP Christian Mracna (1-0, 2.13 ERA) while Iowa counters with freshman LHP Elliot Cadieux-Lanoue (3-0, 5.68 ERA). This will be the fifth start for Mracna who has 19 strikeouts and nine walks in 12.2 innings. Cadiux-Lanoue will be making his third career start and sixth appearance of the season. In 6.1 innings, he has seven strikeouts and five walks.

On Deck: On Friday, Georgia opens Southeastern Conference play on the road with a series against Kentucky (13-3) March 15-17. Game times are 6:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. The entire series will be on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Rutherford Street Closure: Please note this season that one hour before game time, Rutherford Street, next to Foley Field, will be closed to vehicle traffic until 30 minutes post-game.

Radio

Tuesday vs. Iowa at 5:02 p.m. ET)

Radio: 960TheRef (Jeff Dantzler & David Johnston)

