Bulldogs Face First Road Test Of Season

ATHENS-----Georgia faces its first road test of the 2024 season Tuesday when it battles Georgia State at the GSU Baseball Complex. First pitch will be at 3 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

The Bulldogs (3-0) swept UNC Asheville at home this past weekend while the Panthers (1-2) dropped a road series at the University of New Orleans.

Series History: Georgia leads 47-9 dating to 1971. The teams split a two-game set last season. The Panthers snapped Georgia’s nine-game winning streak in the series when it beat the Bulldogs 9-7 in Athens. Georgia won 8-3 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

The Pitching Matchup:

Georgia’s Jarvis Evans, LHP, So. (0-0, 0.00) vs. GSU’s Jack Butler, RHP, RFr. (Debut)

Evans will be making his third career start. He is a 6-4, 216-pound native of Buford. So far this season, the Bulldogs have taken a staff approach to each game with no starter going more than four innings.

Last year in his first career start, Evans tallied a career-high six strikeouts in 3.2 innings against Kennesaw State but did not factor in the decision. His other start came against No. 5 LSU where he got a no decision (3.2 IP, 4H, 2R, 4K).

Evans was one of 11 Bulldog pitchers to make an appearance in the Asheville series. He tossed two scoreless and hitless innings with two walks and two strikeouts in the season opener last Friday.

Bulldog Hitters To Watch

*It was a successful debut of the Wes Johnson era as Georgia outscored UNC Asheville 38-7 including the final two games ending early due to the 10-run rule.

*The Bulldogs (3-0) hit .358 (34-for-95) with eight doubles and 10 home runs.

*Three Bulldogs hit two home runs each (Dylan Goldstein, Fernando Gonzalez & Logan Jordan) while junior infielder Slate Alford smashed three home runs to go with nine RBI.

*Georgia’s lineup boasts one of the nation’s top returning players in consensus All-American Charlie Condon. A redshirt sophomore on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List, Condon is projected to be a 1st Round pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. He carries multiple gloves as he will see action at first base, third base and in the outfield. He led the team in batting in the series sweep of UNC Asheville, hitting .636 (7-for-11) with three doubles, three walks plus a .733 OB%.

*Junior infielder Slate Alford earned SEC Co-Player of the Week honors. The leadoff hitter posted an SEC best 15 total bases, three home runs and nine RBI to pace the offense. He made a pair of starts at third base and one at second. Alford and Condon have hit safely in all three games this season.

*Graduate outfielder Dylan Goldstein ranks second on the team with eight RBI to go with a pair of homers.

Radio/TV/Live Stats Information

Tuesday at 3 pm ET

Radio: 960TheRef (Jeff Dantzler & David Johnston)

