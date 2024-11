ATHENS — If you’re looking for deep takeaways from Saturday’s Georgia game, don’t strain yourself.

Georgia was the better team and even if it was far from a perfect showing, the result was never in doubt.

Georgia came away with a 59-21 win over the UMass Minutemen on Saturday.

With the win, Georgia moves to 9-2 on the season. UMass falls to 2-9 on the year.

