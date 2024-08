ATLANTA — The first half of Saturday’s Georgia game looked similar to the last time it played Clemson.

The second half made it look like the Bulldogs were playing in a buy game, rather than a potential College Football Playoff contender.

The No. 1 Bulldogs dominated the final 30 minutes and strolled to a 34-3 win over the No. 14 Tigers.

The win moves Georgia to 1-0 on the season.

Read more at DawgNation.