Buckeye blues: Big Ten coordinator of officials second-guesses Pac-12 crew in Georgia vs. Ohio State

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia has taken down Michigan and Ohio State the past two seasons, and the Big Ten as whole can’t seem to get over it.

Big Ten coordinator for officials Bill Carollo said last week the well-documented third-quarter CFP Semifinal play where Javon Bullard hit Marvin Harrison Jr. in the end zone was “dangerous” and indicated he didn’t think the call was executed correctly, as a personal foul should have also been called and would have withstood the test of replay.

“So if let’s say they, for whatever reason, and they did, took off the targeting, at least you got 15 yards hanging and a first down on the play and it ends up with the same result, but except for the kid can stay in the game,” Carollo said.

